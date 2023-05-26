Dead – Death – Obituary News : Expert warns of increasing cheetah deaths in Kuno National Park

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

More cheetahs will die in Kuno National Park, experts warn

The process of death of cheetahs in Kuno National Park will continue. Not only this, the number of dead cheetahs may increase further in the coming months. Experts associated with the Cheetah project have issued this warning pointing to a major shortcoming in it.

The Problem with Cheetah Project

According to experts, the Cheetah project, which aimed to relocate cheetahs from other parts of the country to Kuno National Park, has not taken into account the habitat of the species. Dr. Anne van der Merwe, a researcher in the field of wildlife conservation, says that cheetahs are not adapted to the forest habitat of Kuno National Park.

Dr. van der Merwe explains that cheetahs are open-country animals that require vast stretches of grasslands and savannas to hunt prey. The forested habitat of Kuno National Park is not suitable for cheetahs. The cheetahs are unable to hunt in the forest and are more vulnerable to predation from other predators such as tigers and leopards.

The Impact on Cheetah Population

The cheetahs that were relocated to Kuno National Park have been struggling to survive in the forested habitat. The lack of suitable habitat and prey has led to a decline in the cheetah population. According to the latest reports, only one cheetah is left in Kuno National Park, and it is unlikely to survive for long.

The death of cheetahs in Kuno National Park is a significant blow to the conservation of the species in India. The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952, and the Cheetah project was launched in 2010 to reintroduce the species into the country. The project was aimed at restoring the cheetah population in India and promoting ecotourism in the country.

The Need for a Reassessment of the Project

The failure of the Cheetah project has highlighted the need for a reassessment of the project. Experts are calling for a review of the project to identify the shortcomings of the project and to find ways to improve it. According to Dr. van der Merwe, the project should have taken into account the habitat of the species before relocating them to Kuno National Park.

Experts are also calling for a more scientific approach to the conservation of the cheetah in India. They suggest that a detailed study of the habitat and prey of the cheetah should be conducted before any relocation is carried out. The study should identify the most suitable habitat for the species and the prey availability in the area.

The Way Forward

The failure of the Cheetah project should not deter conservationists from working towards the conservation of the species. The cheetah is one of the most endangered big cats in the world, and its conservation is essential for the overall health of the ecosystem.

Conservationists need to take a more holistic approach to the conservation of the cheetah in India. This approach should include a detailed study of the habitat and prey of the species, identification of suitable areas for relocation, and the establishment of a captive breeding program to increase the population of the species.

The conservation of the cheetah requires a collaborative effort between the government, conservationists, and local communities. The government should provide the necessary funding and support for the conservation of the species. Conservationists should work closely with local communities to promote conservation awareness and to identify areas for relocation.

Conclusion

The death of cheetahs in Kuno National Park is a warning sign that the conservation of the species in India requires a more scientific and holistic approach. The failure of the Cheetah project should not deter conservationists from working towards the conservation of the species. The conservation of the cheetah requires a collaborative effort between the government, conservationists, and local communities. Together, we can work towards a brighter future for the cheetah in India.

News Source : Cristal

Source Link :More cheetahs will die in Kuno National Park, why did the expert warn/