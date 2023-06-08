Dead – Death – Obituary News : Explaining Batman’s Comic Deaths: How Many Times?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Final Crisis Vol. 1 #13. This version of Batman is from an alternate reality, and he sacrifices himself to destroy the Joker and save the multiverse. 15. Batman R.I.P. #681 (2009) Batman R.I.P. #681 features Batman taking on the Black Glove, a group of villains who aim to break Batman’s mind and destroy him. The Joker is also involved, and he shoots Batman multiple times, leading to his death. However, it is later revealed that Batman faked his death and went underground to prepare for his eventual return. 16. Final Crisis Vol. 1 #6 (2009) Final Crisis Vol. 1 #6 is a crossover event that sees Batman battling against Darkseid, a powerful villain from another dimension. In the end, Batman is seemingly killed by Darkseid’s Omega Beams, which disintegrate anything they touch. However, it is later revealed that Batman was sent back in time by the Omega Beams, where he was able to prepare for his eventual return. 17. Batman and Robin Vol. 1 #16 (2010) In Batman and Robin Vol. 1 #16, Batman is fighting against Nobody, a villain who was once his mentor. Nobody stabs Batman in the chest, leading to his death. However, it is later revealed that Batman had prepared for his death and had a backup plan in place to ensure his eventual return. 18. Batman Incorporated Vol. 2 #8 (2013) In Batman Incorporated Vol. 2 #8, Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne, is killed by the villainous Leviathan. This leads to Batman going on a rampage, and he is eventually killed by Talia al Ghul, Damian’s mother. However, it is later revealed that Batman had faked his death and had gone underground to prepare for his eventual return. 19. Dark Nights: Metal #6 (2018) In Dark Nights: Metal #6, Batman is fighting against the villainous Barbatos, who seeks to destroy the multiverse. Batman sacrifices himself to stop Barbatos, but it is later revealed that he had been sent back in time by the Omega Beams, where he was able to prepare for his eventual return. 20. Batman: The Three Jokers #3 (2020) In Batman: The Three Jokers #3, Batman is fighting against the three Jokers, who seek to destroy Gotham City. Batman is mortally wounded in the battle, but he is able to stop the Jokers and save the city before passing away. However, it is later revealed that Batman had prepared for his death and had a backup plan in place to ensure his eventual return. 21. Future State: Dark Detective #4 (2021) In Future State: Dark Detective #4, Batman is fighting against the Magistrate, a powerful organization that seeks to eliminate all vigilantes in Gotham City. Batman is killed in the battle, but it is later revealed that he had faked his death and had gone underground to prepare for his eventual return. 22. Batman/Catwoman #12 (2022) In Batman/Catwoman #12, Batman is fighting against the villainous Phantasm, who seeks to destroy Gotham City. Batman sacrifices himself to stop Phantasm and save the city, passing away in the process. However, it is later revealed that Batman had prepared for his death and had a backup plan in place to ensure his eventual return. Conclusion Batman has died at least 22 times throughout the DC comics, but many of these deaths were temporary or faked. Only a couple of these deaths were “true” deaths for alternate Batman figures, such as Batman of Earth-2, Earth-51, or Thomas Wayne. Batman’s deaths have been caused by a variety of factors, including heart attacks, electrocution, and battle injuries. Despite his numerous deaths, Batman always manages to come back, thanks to his incredible resourcefulness and determination. Batman’s legacy as one of the greatest superheroes of all time is secure, and his many deaths only serve to make his legend even stronger.

News Source : Comic Basics

Source Link :How Many Times Has Batman Died? Every Comic Death Explained/