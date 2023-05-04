Dead – Death – Obituary News : Explaining Peter Quill’s Death in Guardians 3

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Did Peter Quill/Star-Lord Die?

Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the second film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase Five, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After the trailer was released, many fans speculated that Peter Quill/Star-Lord had died in the last Guardians movie. In this article, we’ll explore what actually happened in the movie and answer the question: did Peter Quill die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Before we dive into the ending of the movie, we want to give a warning that this article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. If you haven’t seen the movie yet and don’t want to be spoiled, we suggest you stop reading now.

Peter Survives

The good news for fans of Peter Quill/Star-Lord is that he survives in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The scene in the trailer where Nebula carries an unconscious Peter actually takes place because Peter got drunk.

At the start of the movie, we see that Peter gets drunk almost every day due to his heartbreak over Gamora. He later blames himself for what happened to Rocket because he thought that if he didn’t get drunk, Rocket wouldn’t end up fatally injured.

But although we see Peter Quill up until the post-credits scene in the movie, that doesn’t mean he didn’t almost face death. In the movie, the Guardians of the Galaxy get separated when they try to save Rocket. Nebula, Mantis, and Drax find themselves in the High Evolutionary’s ship thinking Peter was still there. They discover that there are captured children as well.

The Guardians come to rescue them along with Kraglin. With Cosmo the Spacedog’s telekinesis, they were able to connect the High Evolutionary’s ship to Kraglin’s ship to allow the children to cross.

Rocket finds baby raccoons and other animals on the ship, which reminds him of his past. The High Evolutionary arrives and attacks Rocket. The Guardians rescue Rocket and the rest of the experimented animals.

However, Cosmo could no longer hold the ships together. Peter goes back for his music player, but he ends up being stuck in space. Peter freezes in space and it appears that he already died, but he is then saved by a reformed Adam Warlock. So Peter Quill/Star-Lord lives.

What Happens to Peter Quill After Beating the High Evolutionary?

After defeating the High Evolutionary, the team splits up. Peter says that he needs to stop running away from his past. He passes the role of captain to Rocket and decides to go back to Earth.

At the end of the movie, Peter goes back to Earth and stays with his grandfather (who, by the way, he hasn’t been able to visit ever since Yondu and the Ravagers abducted him).

In the movie’s post-credits scene, we see Peter and his grandfather eating breakfast together. Peter talks about what he’s going to do now that he’s no longer living a superhero life. They talk about Peter mowing their neighbors’ lawns for a living and the fact that Peter’s step-brother (who’s not seen in the film) is not pulling his weight.

A final title card then appears on the screen which states “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return”. But we have yet to see how or when.

Final Thoughts

Even though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be the last film in the Guardians franchise, perhaps this isn’t the last time we’ll be seeing Peter Quill/Star-Lord. Maybe he will get a solo film, or perhaps he would appear in upcoming Marvel movies. But for now, at least we know he’s happy on Earth with his grandfather.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.

News Source : FantasyandScifi

Source Link :Did Peter Quill Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Explained/