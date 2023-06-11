Dead – Death – Obituary News : Explaining the Hoax: Is She Dead or Alive?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noela Rukundo: The Woman Who Crashed Her Own Funeral

Noela Rukundo, an Australian-Burundian woman, gained worldwide notoriety after she crashed her own funeral. Her story of survival and bravery has inspired many, and her name has become synonymous with resilience and strength.

In January 2015, Rukundo traveled to her home country, Burundi, to attend her stepmother’s funeral. Little did she know that this trip would turn into a nightmare. Her husband, Batenga Kalala, had allegedly hired hitmen to abduct and murder her.

Rukundo was taken captive by the hitmen, but they released her without harming her. They even provided her with evidence against her husband’s plans to kill her. Unaware of her survival, her husband held a funeral for her in February 2015, claiming that she had died in a tragic accident.

However, Rukundo’s story did not end there. Her husband was later arrested and charged for his wrongdoing. Rukundo’s case garnered international attention, and her name became a symbol of hope for many.

Recently, news of Rukundo’s death has been trending online. However, this news is just a hoax, and the woman is alive and well. Rukundo’s story has resurfaced on various social media platforms, leading people to wonder about her current whereabouts.

Despite the lack of details about her current location, it is clear that Rukundo is alive and must be doing well. Her story has inspired many, and her bravery has earned her a place in the hearts of people worldwide.

Rukundo’s harrowing experience began when she called her husband during her stepmother’s funeral. He suggested that she go outside and get some fresh air. When she did, she was abducted at gunpoint and taken to a rural warehouse, where she was tied to a chair.

The kidnappers revealed that Kalala had paid them $7,000 to kill her, suspecting her of infidelity. However, a fourth man came forward and admitted that he knew Rukundo’s brother and would not kill women and children.

The kidnappers called Kalala to prove that he had ordered the hit. When Rukundo heard her husband’s voice on the phone, she passed out. The kidnappers then agreed to help her and kept Kalala’s money, claiming they had killed Rukundo.

They dropped her off on the street on February 19, 2015, with a bag of evidence to incriminate her husband. Kalala was later arrested, charged, and convicted, receiving a nine-year prison sentence.

Rukundo’s story has inspired a 2021 movie, Death Saved My Life, starring Meagan Good. Her bravery and resilience in the face of adversity have made her an icon of hope and a symbol of the human spirit’s ability to overcome even the most challenging circumstances.

In conclusion, Noela Rukundo’s story is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. Her bravery and courage in the face of adversity have inspired many and will continue to do so. Despite the false news of her death, Rukundo is alive and well, and her story will continue to inspire generations to come.

News Source : TheTimes.com.ng

Source Link :Is She Dead Or Alive? Hoax Explained/