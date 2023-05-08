Dead – Death – Obituary News : Explanation of John Roland’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Fox 5 anchor John Roland passed away on May 7, 2023, at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. In this article, we will delve into the life and career of John Roland, as well as explore the circumstances surrounding his unfortunate passing.

Early Life and Career

John Roland was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his broadcasting career in the 1960s and graduated from California State University in Long Beach in 1964. Roland’s first significant task was completing a report for NBC News in Los Angeles in 1966.

He was then employed as a reporter by KTTV, where he covered the Charles Manson trial and the Robert F. Kennedy assassination before moving to WNEW-TV (now Fox-owned WNYW) in New York City in December 1969. Roland stayed with Channel 5 for the duration of his broadcasting career.

Roland’s Career at Fox 5

At the beginning of his career at WNEW/WNYW, Roland worked as a political reporter and weekend anchor for The 10 O’Clock News. He also produced a food segment that was regularly featured on the broadcast. When Bill Jorgensen departed to work for the rival station WPIX, Roland took over as the primary anchor for the nighttime version.

Over the years, Roland served as co-anchor with Bill McCreary, Cora-Ann Mihalik, and Rosanna Scotto. In 2003, Roland departed the 10:00 newscast to prepare for his position as anchor of the new 5:00 and 6:00 PM newscasts that WNYW was creating. These newscasts debuted that autumn.

On June 4, 2004, Roland announced his resignation after a lengthy tenure with the station. He was a beloved figure in the world of broadcasting and was known for his professionalism and dedication to his craft.

John Roland’s Previous Illness

Roland was transported to the hospital on September 10, 2002, due to diverticulitis. Doctors had to remove a portion of Roland’s colon, and he required 18 blood transfusions. Roland healed well and started working at the station again in late October.

John Roland’s Heroic Act

On May 11, 1983, Roland and his friend were eating supper late at the Racing Club in the East Side of New York City. Three armed guys broke into the eatery and made an effort to rob the patrons. One of the thieves was shot in the leg by Roland after he disarmed him. Then, Roland was attacked by the other two thieves. He was struck by one of them with a gun, and the wound on his head required 36 stitches. The three bandits and their getaway driver were caught by the police as they tried to escape the scene.

John Roland Cause of Death

John Roland’s cause of death has not been disclosed yet. There is no information available about John Roland’s cause of death. We will update you about John Roland’s cause of death once we get the information from the right source.

Tributes to John Roland

Many people expressed their profound sympathies to his family and expressed how much they loved him. The news of this occurrence has upset his supporters and fans.

Dennis Michael Lynch wrote: “For the past 15 years, John Roland, the former Fox News NY anchor, has been one of my best friends. The photo below was taken on the first day of filming THEY COME TO AMERICA. We shot our first scene from the patio at his waterfront condo. Hours later, John and I dove into a few bottles of wine. Bravely, under the influence of Merlot, we shot the final scene of the film where the credits role. I saw JR today, and I told him I love him 4 times. I should have said it five times. Never forget to say “I love you” to the people you love most. The opportunity may never come again.”

Teury Potter tweeted: “Rest in Peace To The Former WNYW-TV Channel 5 New Anchor John Roland (1941-2023)! When I Was Little Boy And He Was A Best He Will Be Missed!”

Final Thoughts

John Roland was a respected figure in the world of broadcasting, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come. He was a dedicated professional who cared deeply about presenting the news fairly and with integrity. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, and friends, and we wish him eternal peace.

