Dead – Death – Obituary News : Explanation of Mike Tyson’s Cheerleader’s Passing

Steve Crocodile Fitch Cause of Death: A Tribute to Mike Tyson’s Personal Cheerleader

The world of boxing has lost another iconic figure as Steve Crocodile Fitch, Mike Tyson’s personal cheerleader, passed away recently. The news of his demise has left his fans and followers in shock, and everyone is wondering how did Steve Crocodile Fitch die and what was the Steve Crocodile Fitch cause of death. In this article, we will delve into the details of his life, his career, and his untimely death.

How Did Steve Crocodile Fitch Die?

Steve Crocodile Fitch, also known as Steven Fitch, passed away recently. His sister broke the tragic news on Facebook, and since then, his fans and followers have been mourning his loss. However, no information has been disclosed regarding the Steve Crocodile Fitch cause of death. Medico topics have been trying to reach out to his family and relatives for a comment on the incident, but so far, no responses have been received. We will update this page once enough information is available. More information on Steve Crocodile Fitch cause of death will be added soon.

Steve Crocodile Fitch – A Legend in Boxing

In the prime of his career, Steve Crocodile Fitch served as Mike Tyson’s chief trainer and motivational coach. The intimidatingly large man with sunglasses was constantly dressed in military camouflage, and they both grew up in Ohio. He was a great man and as gentle as a lamb. In the past, he served five years for manslaughter. But the same kind-hearted person volunteered to teach elders fitness and exercise training at his church or in nursing homes.

During the pre-fight posturing, he attracted some media attention. He mimicked slitting his throat while looking at Mike’s opponent to counter the intimidation. Additionally, after he regained the championship, he hoisted Mike up with one arm.

The Crocodile, who received £150,000 for attending Tyson’s major fights and dressed in his signature battle fatigues, attended ringside for all of the big contests. British fight fans followed him across a casino floor in Las Vegas in 1996 after he glared at Frank Bruno and traced his finger over the latter’s throat. Just before Tyson cut off Evander Holyfield’s ear, Fitch said, “It’s time to bite!”

Tributes to Steve Crocodile Fitch

Many people expressed their profound sympathies to his family and expressed how much they loved him. Jermaine White wrote: “We loss another one from the boxing community, Steven Fitch bka “crocodile” he was a good dude he helped me find hustles for me in Vegas when boxing license was suspended and it was no jobs during the economic crash down in Vegas. He was a good motivator and a funny dude. You all might have seen him in Mike Tyson’s corner and many other champions and contenders back in the day. He will be missed. R.I.P.”

Adrian Hall wrote: “REST IN HEAVEN / THE INFAMOUS STEVE “CROCODILE” FITCH LEGENDS NEVER DIE!”

The world has lost a legend, and his fans and followers will miss him dearly. Losing a loved one is one of the worst things anyone can go through in life. His journey on earth has regrettably come to an end, and we wish him eternal peace. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

In Conclusion

Steve Crocodile Fitch was a legend in the world of boxing, and his death has left everyone in shock. However, the Steve Crocodile Fitch cause of death has not been disclosed yet, and we will update this page as soon as enough information is available. We pay tribute to his life, his career, and his contributions to the world of boxing. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest motivational coaches and trainers the world has ever seen.

