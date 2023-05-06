Dead – Death – Obituary News : Explanation of NCCU basketball player Devin Butts’ death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NCCU Student-Athlete Devin Butts Passed Away: Cause of Death Explained

North Carolina Central University Men’s basketball student-athlete Devin Butts passed away on Friday, May 5, at the age of 22. The North Carolina Central University Department of Athletics confirmed the news of his passing in a statement, saying, “REST IN PEACE: North Carolina Central University mourns the loss of men’s basketball student-athlete Devin Butts, who passed away on Friday, May 5, at the age of 22.”

The sudden death of Devin Butts has left the NCCU community in shock and mourning. The cause of his death was not disclosed in the statement, but his family is expected to release funeral plans in the near future.

Butts was born on November 2, 2000, in Macon, Georgia, to Derex and Latashia Butts. He was a talented basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. He made his professional debut on November 14 against Louisiana-Monroe, and the first point of his career came on a jumper with 1:24 remaining in MSU’s 81-56 victory over Coastal Carolina on November 24.

Butts played for Louisiana State in the 2020-21 season, making 24 appearances with two starts and averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 35.9 percent from behind the arc and 37.3% from the floor. He scored a career-high 22 points in 30 minutes off the bench in an overtime win over Texas State.

In the 2022-23 season, Butts made 17 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 5.4 points on average. He made 24-of-69 3-pointers while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. He scored a season-high 16 points against Toccoa Falls on January 3, 2023, including 4-of-8 long-range shooting. He made 5-of-10 3-pointers for 15 points on March 8, 2023, in a MEAC Championship quarterfinal win over Delaware State.

Butts was about to earn his bachelor’s degree in behavioral and social sciences this summer. He was a talented player with a promising future, and his sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, and fans.

NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton paid his tribute, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community. Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him.”

Butts attended Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia, and was coached by Sean Sweeney. He was a sharpshooter with the ability to shoot off the bounce and through screens. He was twice selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s All-State team, Hoop Seen, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). As a senior, he scored 28.0 points per game, a school record for a single season. As a junior, he contributed 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game en route to being named the region’s player of the year. He played on the AAU circuit with Team Georgia Magic.

Tributes flooded social media after the news of Devin Butts’ passing broke out. David Edelstein TV posted, “Sad news in basketball. Former Mississippi State basketball student-athlete Devin Butts has died. North Carolina Central, his current college, announced the news this evening.” Craig Turner tweeted, “Our hearts go out to the family of Devin Butts and the NCCU faithful.” Basketball Guy tweeted, “R.I.P. Devin Butts and prayers for his family/loved ones.” Alvin Durand Clark commented, “My condolences Eagle family. RIP.” Brodie Karl posted, “Rest In Peace.”

Devin Butts’ passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be. He was a talented athlete with a bright future ahead of him, and his loss is a tragedy that has left his loved ones and the NCCU community in mourning. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did Devin Butts die? NCCU basketball player cause of death Explained/