Dead – Death – Obituary News : Extraction 2: Yaz’s Fate & Adam Bessa’s Departure?

Netflix’s ‘Extraction 2’: Does Yaz Die?

The action thriller film ‘Extraction 2’ follows former Australian SAS operator turned black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, who is hired to rescue Ketevan and her family from a Georgian prison. In the process, Tyler teams up with his trusted partner-in-crime Nik Khan and her brother Yaz Khan. However, things take a turn for the worst when Tyler realizes that Ketevan is the sister of his ex-wife Mia and he becomes the adversary of Georgian crime lord Zurab. As their forces confront each other, Yaz’s life gets threatened. Here’s everything you need to know about the fate of Yaz Khan in ‘Extraction 2.’

Does Yaz Die?

Yes, Yaz dies in ‘Extraction 2.’ While trying to flee from Zurab’s forces in Vienna, one of Zurab’s men shoots Yaz several times. Tyler and Nik succeed in taking him to the helicopter and flying away from the crime lord and his army, but they lose Yaz before they could give him the medical attention he needed. Yaz dies despite his sister and friend’s pleas to fight to stay alive.

Did Adam Bessa Leave the Extraction Film Series?

Although neither Netflix nor actor Adam Bessa has formally announced the actor’s departure from the franchise, Yaz’s death indicates that we necessarily don’t need to expect him to feature in the third film as a main cast member if the film materializes. However, we cannot completely rule out the actor’s participation in the potential third film. Both ‘Extraction’ films haven’t shied away from visions or dreams. Since Yaz’s death is a traumatic incident for his sister Nik, she may dream or have visions concerning him in the possible third film. If that’s the case, Bessa may feature in the same in a guest capacity.

The makers of the film may have written Bessa’s Yaz off to bring Tyler and Nik closer, possibly to form a romantic storyline involving them, in the possible ‘Extraction 3.’ If that’s the case, it is understandable why the character’s arc is concluded astoundingly in the second film. Even if Bessa doesn’t feature in the potential third film of the series, we can expect him to deliver captivating performances in ‘City of a Million Soldiers’ and ‘Motherhood.’

Director Sam Hargrave has confirmed that Netflix and lead actor Chris Hemsworth are open to making a third ‘Extraction’ film. The conclusion of the second film in the series also indicates that Tyler and Nik will team up again for another “extraction.” While Yaz’s death may disappoint fans, it has set up the possibility for new storylines and characters in the future.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :Does Yaz Die in Extraction 2? Did Adam Bessa Leave the Film Series?/