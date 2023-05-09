Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ezechibueze Commended as Deceased Swimmer Found in Ocean City Beach

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Praise Ezechibueze Death – Obituary: New Jersey Swimmer Found Deceased in Ocean City

Early Sunday morning, the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in Ocean City was discovered. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Praise Ezechibueze from New Jersey.

The Discovery of the Body

According to authorities, a pedestrian came across a deceased individual on the shoreline near 4th Street at approximately 5:30 in the morning. The body has been transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

The Search for the Missing Swimmer

On Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m., a swimmer was reported missing in the vicinity of 25th Street and the beach. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) rescue swimmers were dispatched to search for a male victim in his twenties who was reported missing in the ocean.

The search was joined by the Ocean City Beach Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and Maryland Natural Resources Police. After an extensive two-hour search, the scene has now been handed over to the Coast Guard, who are working in conjunction with the Natural Resources Police to continue their search efforts. Rescue crews from the Orange County Fire Department have maintained their presence at the scene, ready to provide additional aid if required.

A Tragic Loss

The death of Praise Ezechibueze is a tragic loss for his family and friends. Swimming in the ocean can be dangerous, and it is essential to take precautions and follow safety guidelines to reduce the risk of accidents.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Praise Ezechibueze during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

