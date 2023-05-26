Dead – Death – Obituary News : Failed 10th grade, became collector: An inspiring story.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thiruppur, Palladam Government Hospital: Doctors Not Meeting Basic Standards, District Collector Orders Investigation

Thiruppur, a bustling city in Tamil Nadu, is known for its textile industry and thriving economy. However, the healthcare system in the region has come under scrutiny recently. The district collector, Christuraj Palladam, ordered an investigation into the operations of the government hospital in Palladam, after complaints were received about doctors failing to meet basic standards of care.

The investigation covered the primary care section, specialty care section, and the advanced care section of the hospital. During the investigation, patients who had received treatment at the hospital were interviewed about the quality of care they had received, and their overall health status was assessed.

The investigation found that doctors were not meeting basic standards of care in all three sections of the hospital. Patients who had received treatment at the hospital reported that doctors were not following proper procedures, and their health was not improving. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the hospital was not properly equipped to handle emergency situations.

The district collector ordered an immediate overhaul of the hospital’s operations, starting with the primary care section. The hospital was instructed to implement new protocols, including proper procedures for patient care, equipment maintenance, and staff training. Additionally, the hospital was instructed to improve its emergency response capabilities.

The investigation also revealed that a student who had received permission to receive treatment at the hospital due to a medical emergency was denied treatment due to a low score in the Plus 2 board exams. The district collector immediately intervened and provided the student with the necessary medical care. The district collector also advised the student to focus on his studies and not worry about his health.

The district collector’s intervention in the matter was lauded by the student’s parents and the community at large. The district collector’s actions demonstrated his commitment to improving the healthcare system in the region and ensuring that patients receive the care they need.

The district collector also provided the student with a message of encouragement, telling him that he himself had failed in his Plus 2 exams, but was able to turn his life around and become a successful government official. The district collector’s message of hope and encouragement provided the student with much-needed support during a difficult time.

In conclusion, the investigation into the Palladam Government Hospital revealed serious deficiencies in the quality of care provided to patients. However, the swift action taken by the district collector to address these issues is a positive step in the right direction. It is hoped that the hospital will continue to improve its operations and provide patients with the care they deserve.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Student who attempted suicide: Failed in class 10…I became a collector…an inspired thiruppur collector/