Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fake Death: Molly and Clayton Daniels’ Staged Car Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Unraveling the Mystery of the Burnt Car Crash

Just after dawn on June 18, 2004, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Department and local Texas firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle fire. The car had left the road and gone down an embankment. It was charred to the shell and smoldering when officials arrived.

Investigator Find Body Assumed to be Clayton Daniels

When officials looked inside the car, they saw “remains of a body”. It had been charred beyond recognition. Investigators assumed that the body in the car was Clayton Daniels. The lack of skid marks at the accident site suggested the driver had fallen asleep or had a medical episode before the crash.

Autopsy Provides Clues

The question remained: How did the car burn at such a high temperature? Investigators weren’t sure it was an accident. An autopsy would provide some answers. There was very little left of the victim, but the report revealed no smoke in the lungs. There were two possible explanations: The victim’s larynx could have closed due to intense heat or the individual was dead before the fire.

Clayton Daniels’ Crash Wasn’t an Accident

At this point, investigators knew it wasn’t an accident. They learned that Clayton had pled guilty to a sexual assault 10 days prior to the crash and was supposed to report to jail just six days after the accident. Officials spoke with Clayton’s wife, Molly. She said that Clayton feared his sexual assault conviction could separate him from his own children. She was kind of hinting that perhaps Clay had committed suicide. But Molly’s reaction to further questioning raised red flags.

Life Insurance Policy Raises Questions

As detectives reckoned with Molly’s indifference, they found out that Clayton had a life insurance policy valued at more than $100,000. Molly pushed to get the payout, but no check would be issued until the DNA confirmed the crash victim was Clayton.

Who Was the Victim in the Car?

Investigators caught a break through an inmate in the cell next to Clayton’s. He said that Clayton claimed he dug up a dead body in order to fake his death. Confronted by authorities, Molly broke down and confirmed what the jailhouse informant said, leading them to the empty grave of 81-year-old Charlotte Davis. She had died six months before the staged crash.

Conclusion

The pieces of the puzzle fell into place about why the crash victim’s body had been consumed by the fire. Clayton Daniels confessed to digging up Charlotte’s body, dressing her in his clothes, starting the fire, and faking his own death. Molly and Clayton Daniels pled guilty to charges that included insurance fraud and desecration of a cemetery.

While behind bars, she divorced Clayton. She served 12 years and was released in 2016. Charlotte Davis was laid to rest again in a casket bought by Burnet County law enforcement.

To learn more about the case, including what Molly Clayton said about Charlotte Davis in court, watch Accident, Suicide, or Murder, airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.

Staged Car Accident Fake Death Molly Daniels Clayton Daniels Insurance Fraud

News Source : Joe Dziemianowicz

Source Link :Molly and Clayton Daniels Staged Car Accident to Fake Death/