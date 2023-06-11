Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fake suicide letter from DU admission test reject

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Suicide Letter That Never Was

The release of the results of the Dhaka University’s Faculty of Business Education’s admission test was supposed to be a joyous occasion for the students who had passed the exams. Unfortunately, it was marred by a letter that claimed that a student named Moumita Mou had committed suicide because she had failed the test.

The letter was posted on Facebook on June 8 and quickly went viral. It claimed that Moumita Mou had written the letter in which she expressed her disappointment at not being able to pass the exam. She also talked about how her parents would be ashamed of her and how she did not want to bring any more disgrace to them. The letter ended with a plea for forgiveness and a request to her parents to donate her body to science.

The letter was widely shared on social media, and many people expressed their condolences for Moumita Mou’s supposed death. Some even shared the letter on their own pages, urging others to spread the word and raise awareness about the pressures that students face during exams.

The Truth Comes Out

However, it was soon discovered that there was no student named Moumita Mou in the Faculty of Business Education at Dhaka University. The letter was a hoax, and it had been written by someone who wanted to create a stir on social media.

The university administration quickly issued a statement, clarifying that there was no truth to the letter. They also urged people not to spread rumors or engage in activities that could cause panic or harm. They emphasized that the university had a strict policy against cheating and that they took the welfare of their students very seriously.

The police also got involved and launched an investigation to find out who had written and posted the letter. They warned that spreading false information was a serious offense and that the perpetrator could be prosecuted under the law.

Why Hoaxes Like This Are Dangerous

The incident highlights the dangers of spreading false information on social media. It is easy for something to go viral, and once it does, it is difficult to control the narrative. In this case, the letter caused a lot of anxiety and distress among the students, parents, and faculty members of Dhaka University. It also tarnished the reputation of the university and created a negative image of the country’s education system.

Hoaxes like this can also have serious consequences for the people who are targeted. In this case, the person who wrote the letter may have thought that they were just creating a harmless prank, but they ended up causing a lot of harm and distress to others. They also put themselves at risk of legal action, which could have long-lasting repercussions.

The Importance of Checking Sources

The incident also highlights the importance of checking sources and verifying information before sharing it on social media. It is easy to fall into the trap of sharing sensational or emotional stories without thinking about the consequences. However, it is important to remember that what we share online can have real-world consequences, and we should be responsible for the information that we put out there.

It is also important to remember that we should not believe everything we see on social media. There are many fake news stories and hoaxes circulating online, and it is up to us to be discerning and critical. We should always check the source of the information and verify it with reliable sources before sharing it with others.

Conclusion

The hoax letter about Moumita Mou’s supposed suicide was a wake-up call for all of us. It reminded us of the dangers of spreading false information on social media and the importance of being responsible and critical. It also reminded us of the pressures that students face during exam season and the need to support and encourage them during this time.

We should all work together to create a safe and responsible online community, where information is verified and shared responsibly. We should also remember that our actions have consequences, and we should be responsible for the information that we put out there.

News Source : Velazquez

Source Link :The suicide letter of the student who did not get a chance in DU’s admission test is fake/