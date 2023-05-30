Dead – Death – Obituary News : Falmouth Wrong Way Crash Ends in Fatality

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Mishap: Yarmouth Resident Nancy Ezhaya Dies in Wrong-Way Collision

Today, we are sharing a tragic and shocking incident that occurred on Monday resulting in the death of Yarmouth resident Nancy Ezhaya, 72. The accident involved two SUVs in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 295 near Falmouth, Maine. Nancy was driving the wrong way when the accident occurred, and it resulted in the death of both drivers at the scene. Additionally, one passenger suffered severe injuries and is reportedly in critical condition.

Details of the Accident

According to police reports, the collision occurred at around 10 a.m. on Monday when a Toyota SUV driven by Nancy Ezhaya was driving southbound on the northbound ramp close to Exit 11 on I-295. This resulted in a head-on collision with a Honda SUV driven by Allen Apblett, a citizen of Oklahoma, who was driving in the right direction. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and Allen’s wife, who was in the passenger seat, suffered severe injuries and is reportedly in critical condition.

Closure of the Highway

The northbound side of the highway was closed for around three hours after the accident, and traffic in Falmouth was detoured onto Route 1. This caused significant traffic disruption in the area, and the highway was reopened at around 1 pm.

Tributes to Nancy Ezhaya

Nancy Ezhaya was a teacher at Bonny Eagle, where she had spent a significant amount of time working, according to a social media user. Many of her acquaintances expressed their sadness and tributes to her after her passing. She was described as a very nice woman who had a passion for teaching. Her official obituary has not yet been released to the media, and her family members have not spoken publicly about her passing.

Conclusion

The tragic and unexpected death of Nancy Ezhaya has left her family and friends in shock. The incident serves as a reminder to all drivers to exercise caution when on the road and follow traffic rules to avoid such accidents. We extend our deepest condolences to Nancy’s family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

