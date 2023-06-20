Dead – Death – Obituary News : Famed Pitcher Who Bested Yankees Passes at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dick Hall: A Legendary Side-Arming Reliever

Dick Hall, a towering 6-foot-6 right-hander who pitched for four teams over 16 seasons in the major leagues, died on Sunday at the age of 92. He had been in hospice care due to multiple myeloma and congestive heart failure. Hall was not just a pitcher, but also a versatile outfielder who played 132 games in that position. He won 93 games, saved 71, and had an ERA of 3.32 throughout his career.

Hall was known for his side-arm pitching style, which was unique during his time. He once retired 28 consecutive batters over five appearances in 1963, which is a record that still stands to this day. In 1,259.2 innings, he unintentionally walked just 166 batters and threw only one wild pitch, a testament to his incredible control.

Hall played nine years for the Orioles, four for the Pirates, two for the Phillies, and one for the Kansas City Athletics. He was a member of the Orioles’ World Series championship teams in 1966 and 1970 and the American League pennant-winners in 1969 and 1971. He won the first League Championship Series game, a 4-3 Orioles victory over the Minnesota Twins in 1969. He was the losing pitcher in Game 4 of the 1969 World Series against the Mets and was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1989.

Hall had a great record against the Yankees, with 12 wins and 7 losses, which is the most wins he had against any team. Jim Palmer, a Hall of Fame pitcher and Hall’s teammate in Baltimore for five years, said, “We always said he could hit a little thimble on the outside corner because he had great control. It would be so interesting for him to pitch in this era to see what the metrics and the analytics and the shape of his pitches were compared to the norm. They must’ve been exceptional.”

Palmer, who joined the Orioles when he was 19, said that Hall was his mentor and taught him about baseball and life. “You never forget those type of people,” he said.

Hall was born in St. Louis but spent most of his childhood in Haworth, New Jersey. After his baseball career, he worked as an accountant. His daughter, Helen Terry, said that he had a strong sense of right and wrong and passed that on to his family. “He was a very, very good man. There was nothing he loved more than sit there and watch the chaos unfold with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Hall’s legacy as a side-armer and a versatile player will always be remembered by baseball fans. His incredible control and his ability to retire batters in consecutive appearances are records that still stand today. His contributions to baseball, particularly to the Orioles, will always be appreciated. Rest in peace, Dick Hall.

News Source : Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :Pitcher who beat Yankees more than any other team (and lost to Mets in ‘69 Series) dies at 92/