Dead – Death – Obituary News : Famed whistleblower of Pentagon Papers dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg: The Whistleblower Who Fought for Freedom of the Press

Daniel Ellsberg, a former U.S. military analyst, passed away at the age of 92. He was known for his bold move of leaking the “Pentagon Papers,” a top-secret report that exposed how the U.S. government had misled the public about the Vietnam War. His actions, which predated figures like Edward Snowden and Wikileaks, sparked a significant fight for freedom of the press and revealed that the government could lie to its citizens.

Ellsberg’s Bold Move: Leaking to End the Vietnam War and Facing Backlash

In 1971, Ellsberg secretly shared the 7,000-page report on U.S. involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 with the media, hoping to help bring an end to the war more quickly. However, this made him a target of attacks by the Nixon White House, which tried to harm his reputation. Henry Kissinger, an important advisor to the president at the time, even called him “the most dangerous man in America” and wanted to stop him at any cost.

Ellsberg’s actions had a significant impact on American politics and the public’s perception of the Vietnam War. The Pentagon Papers revealed that the government had lied to the public about the extent of U.S. involvement in the war and the progress that was being made. The report also showed that several U.S. presidents had made decisions that prolonged the war, resulting in the deaths of thousands of American soldiers and Vietnamese civilians.

However, Ellsberg’s decision to leak the report came with a heavy price. He faced charges of espionage and theft of government property, which could have resulted in a sentence of up to 115 years in prison. He was also subjected to surveillance, harassment, and threats, which had a significant impact on his mental health.

The Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg

Despite the backlash he faced, Ellsberg’s actions had a lasting impact on American politics and the freedom of the press. His case set a precedent for whistleblowers who expose government secrets and corruption, and his story continues to inspire journalists and activists around the world.

Later in life, Ellsberg became an advocate for whistleblowers and a vocal critic of government secrecy. He argued that a democracy cannot function without transparency and accountability, and that the public has a right to know what their government is doing in their name.

Ellsberg’s story was depicted in the movie “The Post,” released in 2017, which tells the story of the reporters who published the Pentagon Papers in the Washington Post. The film serves as a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press, and the role that whistleblowers play in exposing government wrongdoing.

Ellsberg’s passing is a loss for those who value transparency, accountability, and the freedom of the press. However, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to speak truth to power and fight for justice.

