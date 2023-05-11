Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family accuses SIT of neglecting caste bias in IIT Bombay suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Days after a special court granted bail to IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri who was arrested in the case of Darshan Solanki’s death, Darshan’s family has alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is ignoring their complaint of caste discrimination and instead pinning the blame on one student.

The special court had granted bail to Khatri stating that mere allegations in the suicide note would not be sufficient to conclude that Khatri abetted Solanki’s death by suicide. However, Darshan’s family believes that the SIT is purposefully sidelining the angle of caste discrimination for reasons best known to them.

In a statement issued in Mumbai by Darshan’s father, Rameshbhai Solanki, it was alleged that the SIT is trying to ignore all the testimonies that point to the fact that Darshan was facing caste discrimination from his roommate, classmates, and other people in the institute and was deeply affected by it.

Former MP, Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar, who accompanied Rameshbhai while releasing the statement, said that the caste-based system and its existence on IIT campus has caused Darshan’s death. The family has sent the statement to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Commissioner of Police, and also to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, demanding immediate intervention so that crucial evidence is not lost.

The family has also alleged that they have not been provided clone copies of the seized electronic devices even after demanding it repeatedly. They fear that more instances that can show that Darshan faced caste-based discrimination will be buried under the guise of investigation.

The case of Darshan Solanki’s death has brought to light the issue of caste-based discrimination on educational campuses. It is high time that authorities take this issue seriously and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The family’s demand for a fair investigation that considers all angles, including caste discrimination, must be addressed immediately.

News Source : The Indian Express

Source Link :IIT Bombay student suicide case | SIT not probing caste discrimination, pinning blame on one student: Family/