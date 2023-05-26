Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family and friends mourn the death of Susan Cepican

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Susan Cepican of Chicago IL passes away

The news of Susan Cepican’s passing has been received with shock and sadness by her family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Chicago community. Susan, who was a well-known member of the community, passed away on 15th September 2021, after a brief illness.

Who was Susan Cepican?

Susan Cepican was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Susan was a hardworking and dedicated woman who was passionate about her community and helping others.

She had a career in healthcare, where she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those she served. Her commitment to her work and the community was evident in all that she did. Susan was known for her kindness, generosity, and her infectious smile that would light up any room.

Her legacy

Susan Cepican’s legacy will live on through the many lives she touched. Her kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. She was a shining example of what it means to be a caring and compassionate member of society. Her contributions to the healthcare industry and her community will always be remembered.

Mourning her death

The news of Susan Cepican’s passing has left many people heartbroken. Her family and friends are mourning her loss and remembering the wonderful person that she was. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Susan.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Susan’s passing. She was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on her face. My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” said a close friend of Susan.

“Susan was an amazing person who touched the lives of so many people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her,” said a colleague.

A celebration of life

A celebration of Susan Cepican’s life will be held on 22nd September 2021. The event will be held at the local community center, and all those who knew Susan are welcome to attend. The celebration will include music, speeches, and a slideshow of Susan’s life.

Susan’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a local charity in her honor. They have also expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time.

In conclusion

Susan Cepican’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a kind, caring, and compassionate person who made a difference in the lives of many people. Her legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew her, and the impact she made on her community.

Rest in peace, Susan. You will be greatly missed.

Susan Cepican obituary Chicago IL funeral services for Susan Cepican Remembering Susan Cepican: tributes and condolences Susan Cepican’s life and legacy Coping with grief: support for Susan Cepican’s loved ones

News Source : A19 TECH

Source Link :Susan Cepican Chicago IL has died, Family and friend mourns her death/