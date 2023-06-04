Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family begs for safety after fatal workplace accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stricter Safety Measures Needed to Avoid Workplace Accidents – A Heartfelt Plea from Grievous Parents

Tragedies at the workplace are preventable but still occur due to the lack of adherence to safety regulations. The parents of Christopher Cassaniti, an 18-year-old teen, who lost his life in a horrific workplace accident in April 2019, have issued an emotional plea, calling for stricter safety measures. Cassaniti was crushed to death when a 15-metre-high scaffolding, overloaded with more than 18 tonnes of material, collapsed on top of him at a Macquarie Park construction site in Sydney. His co-worker Kahled Wehbe was also trapped and suffered serious injuries.

NSW-based GN Residential Construction lost its contractor license after pleading guilty to offenses under the Work Health and Safety Act and was convicted and fined $900,000. Despite this, the Cassaniti family feels that current safety measures aren’t enough to protect workers. They are calling for change and want those responsible to be held accountable. “Christopher was such a beautiful kid and died so unnecessarily in totally avoidable circumstances,” says Patrizia Cassaniti, Christopher’s mother. “I will never ever accept how he died. Industrial manslaughter is obviously one of my biggest agendas. When someone gets killed in a car, it’s manslaughter straight away… but there’s no question asked why are workers going to work and dying, and no one is culpable for their death?”

The Cassaniti family’s plea for change is a wake-up call for everyone. The construction industry, in particular, has always been prone to accidents and fatalities. Employers need to understand the significance of safety procedures and regulations and ensure they are followed to the letter. The loss of life cannot be compensated for, and the long-lasting effects on the deceased’s family and loved ones are immeasurable.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMMEU) has also urged the government to act and implement stricter safety measures to prevent workplace accidents. CFMMEU NSW State Secretary, Darren Greenfield, said that “employers need to take a more proactive approach to safety, rather than just paying lip service to their safety obligations.” He also emphasized the importance of holding company directors and senior management accountable for their actions.

The government also has a vital role to play in ensuring the safety of workers. Work Health and Safety Minister Sophie Cotsis extended her deepest sympathies to the families of those affected by this tragic incident. She highlighted that the conviction and disqualification of GN Residential Construction should serve as a warning to all contractors to maintain a strong focus on safety on their worksites.

The Cassaniti family’s plea for stricter safety measures should not fall on deaf ears. Employers, employees, and the government must work together to ensure that tragedies like Christopher Cassaniti’s do not occur again. Workplace safety should be a top priority for everyone, and no one should have to sacrifice their life for the sake of someone else’s negligence. The loss of a life is too significant, and we must strive to prevent it at all costs. Let us act now before it’s too late.

