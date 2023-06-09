Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family devastated as newborn dies 2 months after mother

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heartbreaking Tragedy: Two-Month-Old Baby Dies Two Months After Mum’s Death

The death of a two-month-old baby, Dexter Khan-Barnes, has left a family heartbroken after he passed away in his sleep at his home in Rishton, near Accrington, Lancashire, last July. The inquest held at Blackburn Old Town Hall on Wednesday revealed that no cause of death could be identified.

Dexter was born on May 29, 2022, via an emergency caesarean section when his mum, Laura Barnes, suffered a devastating blood clot. Laura’s mum, Jennifer Barnes, said she had been looking forward to being a mother and welcoming her baby, having suffered a stroke just months prior. The heartbroken grandma and mum said her daughter and grandson are now together, having been robbed of the chance to meet in their lifetimes. Baby Dexter was born at 32 weeks and spent around six weeks in the neonatal unit before being discharged with his dad, Shane Khan.

The day before his death, Dexter was checked over by a nurse who visited the house and found him to be in good health. The night of the baby’s death, Mr Khan took him upstairs with two bottles ready for when he woke up in the night, as he had done the previous night. Dexter was placed in his father’s bed, alongside his 14-month-old brother, with Mr Khan saying he started the night sleeping horizontally across the foot of the bed.

Summing up evidence from the investigation, coroner Richard Taylor said Mr Khan had moved to lay next to Dexter at around 4 am and awoke again at around 5.30 am. At that point, he thought it unusual that Dexter’s arm was not moving as he normally would when hungry. He then noticed the baby’s arms were floppy, and his eyes were discoloured. Emergency services were called to the house, and Dexter was rushed to the Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem carried out by pathologist Dr William Simmons was unable to ascertain a cause of death and found no evidence of prior illness or injuries that could have contributed. Speaking during the inquest, Mrs Barnes said concerns were raised within the family over the risks of co-sleeping.

Summarising Dr Simmons’ evidence, Mr Taylor said: “In these circumstances, it is not possible to completely exclude accidental air obstruction as having caused or contributed to Dexter’s death. As such, the cause of death remains unascertained.”

Concluding, Mr Taylor said: “Dexter Khan-Barnes died on July 30, 2022, at Royal Blackburn Hospital having been found unresponsive at his home in the bed he shared with his brother.”

This tragic news is a stark reminder of the importance of safe sleeping practices for babies. The risks of co-sleeping are well-documented, and it is recommended that babies sleep in a separate cot or Moses basket in the same room as their parents for the first six months of life. This reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related causes of infant mortality.

Our thoughts are with the family of Dexter Khan-Barnes at this difficult time. May he rest in peace with his mum, Laura Barnes.

