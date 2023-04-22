Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Found Dead, Suspected Suicide in Chhattisgarh

A man, his wife, and their son were discovered deceased in Chhattisgarh. Authorities are investigating the possibility of suicide as the cause of death.

Man, wife, and child found dead in Raipur, investigation ongoing

Tragedy struck the village of Motimpur in Kharora, Raipur when a man, his wife, and their four-year-old son were found dead in their home on Saturday. The couple, Tukeshwar Sonkevre and his wife Nikki, were discovered on their bed, while their son Nihal was found nearby. Police officials have reported that an empty bottle of rat poison was also found at the scene, indicating a possible cause of death.

The bodies were discovered when Tukeshwar’s parents attempted to contact the family on Saturday morning and were unable to get in touch. After being granted access to the home, they discovered the horrific scene and immediately contacted the authorities.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raipur, Neeraj Chandrakar, confirmed the incident and noted that the investigation is ongoing. While it appears that the three died by suicide, all angles are being probed to ensure that no other possibilities are overlooked.

The tragedy has left the community in shock, with many expressing their condolences and support for the family. As the investigation continues, officials are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the process.

It is always devastating when a family is lost under such tragic circumstances, and our hearts go out to all those affected by this terrible incident. While the investigation is ongoing, it is important to remember that help and support are available for anyone struggling with mental health issues or other life challenges. We encourage all individuals to reach out for help if needed, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and community affected by this loss.