Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family from Agra meets tragic accident on Expressway, husband-wife and 3-month-old baby killed.

The Tragic Car Accident Near Sector 160 of Leisure Park Thana Area

On Saturday morning, a car collided with a tree near Sector 160 of Leisure Park Thana Area, resulting in the death of a couple and their three-month-old baby. Two others were severely injured in the accident. The incident occurred on the expressway, leading to shock and grief among the local residents.

The Details of the Accident

The accident took place on Saturday morning when a car, carrying five people, was traveling on the expressway near Sector 160 of Leisure Park Thana Area. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it collided with a tree on the roadside. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely wrecked.

The couple, who were in their thirties, and their three-month-old baby, were killed on the spot. The two other passengers, who were also in the car, were severely injured and rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The Aftermath of the Accident

The news of the accident spread quickly, and the local authorities were immediately informed. The police and ambulance services reached the spot within a few minutes of the incident. The deceased were identified as residents of the nearby area, and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The injured passengers were admitted to the hospital, and their condition is said to be critical.

The local residents expressed their shock and grief over the incident, and many of them visited the accident site to pay their respects to the deceased. The accident has left a deep impact on the community, and people are calling for stricter safety measures on the expressway to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Importance of Road Safety

The tragic accident near Sector 160 of Leisure Park Thana Area highlights the importance of road safety. According to the World Health Organization, road accidents are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and they can be prevented through proper measures.

It is essential to follow traffic rules, wear seat belts, and avoid reckless driving to reduce the risk of accidents. The authorities should also take steps to ensure that the roads are well-maintained, and safety measures like speed limits, warning signs, and traffic lights are in place.

Furthermore, it is crucial to raise awareness about road safety among the public. School children, in particular, should be educated about the importance of road safety and how to stay safe on the roads.

Conclusion

The tragic car accident near Sector 160 of Leisure Park Thana Area is a reminder of the importance of road safety. It is essential to follow traffic rules, avoid reckless driving, and raise awareness about road safety to prevent such incidents in the future. The local authorities should also take steps to ensure that the roads are well-maintained and safety measures are in place to reduce the risk of accidents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we hope for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

News Source : Mohammad Azam

Source Link :आगरा से दिल्ली आ रहा था परिवार; एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुआ भीषण हादसा, पति-पत्नी और 3 महीने के बच्चे की मौत/