Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Mourns Death Loss

Remembering Samantha Peeler: A Heartfelt Obituary

Samantha Lee-Ann Peeler, a 23-year-old resident of Gaffney, passed away on May 15, 2023, in a three-vehicle accident just four days after celebrating her 23rd birthday. She was the beloved daughter of Leslie Wayne Peeler and Lisa Cobb Peeler, and had graduated from Gaffney High School and worked at Newark. Samantha was a member of Peace Free Will Baptist Church and attended Rock Solid Church. She will always be remembered for her deep love for her family, especially her nephews, and her fondness for the beach, shopping, and ice cream.

Samantha is survived by her parents, brother Jacob Peeler, sister and brother-in-law Leslie and J.T. Stanford, paternal grandparents Butch and Nita Cobb, special nephews Jaden Thomas Stanford and Hunter Wayne Stanford, boyfriend Hunter Gibson, and many cherished friends.

The Family Mourns the Loss

The loss of Samantha has left a void in the lives of those who knew her. Her warm smile, kind nature, and cherished memories will continue to live on in their hearts. The family will receive friends at Rock Solid Church on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the church, officiated by Reverend Holden Poole, Reverend Chuck Thornton, and Reverend Ray Glist. Samantha will rest at the family property, 276 Lake Cherokee Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

Samantha Peeler’s Tragic Death

Samantha Peeler passed away in a vehicular accident on May 15, 2023. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified her as the deceased individual in the collision, which occurred around 4:15 pm on U.S. 501 near Aynor, South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Samantha was a front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The collision occurred when a Chevy Equinox, carrying two occupants, was traveling east and attempting to cross U.S. 501. The Equinox collided with a Dodge Ram and then with a Dodge Journey, both traveling north on the highway. Samantha was one of three occupants in the Dodge Ram. The accident resulted in five people being injured in addition to Samantha’s tragic loss of life. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the collision, seeking to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.

Suspect in Samantha Peeler’s Death

Vianey Martinez, 43, has been charged with the accident that resulted in Samantha Peeler’s tragic death. Online booking records indicate that Martinez faces charges of driving under the influence (DUI), causing death, having an open container in her vehicle, and driving without a license. She was arrested on the day of the accident.

Following Samantha’s passing, there was a noticeable shift in the comments on her beach photos. Earlier in the day, people had commented on her beauty, to which she had responded. However, as news of her death spread, later comments expressed deep sadness over the loss. The charges against Martinez highlight the alleged factors contributing to the accident. Driving under the influence, having an open container, and lacking a valid driver’s license are serious offenses that endanger lives. The legal process will determine the extent of Martinez’s responsibility in Samantha Peeler’s tragic and untimely death.

Final Thoughts

Samantha Lee-Ann Peeler was a bright and loving soul who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community. Her sudden and tragic passing is a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and to always be mindful of the consequences of our actions. Rest in peace, Samantha.

