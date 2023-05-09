Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Mourns Josh Gyer’s Death in Tacoma Car Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Josh Gyer Obituary, Death

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josh Gyer on May 7th, 2023. Josh passed away unexpectedly due to injuries he acquired in a car accident. His wife, Payton, and his entire family are going through an incomprehensible amount of shock and unbearable anguish right now, and it is difficult to understand the scope of these emotions.

A Young and Active Couple

Josh and Payton tied the knot on August 20th, 2022, and at the time of their wedding, they were just beginning to figure out how they wanted to live their lives together as a young and active couple. Josh was full of life, always had a smile on his face, and was loved by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

Thoughts and Prayers Needed

Your thoughts and prayers, both now and in the future, are very much needed. Please keep Josh’s family, including his wife Payton, in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Financial Assistance Needed

As Josh’s uncle, I am asking for your help in aiding Payton with the upcoming financial obligations associated with the funeral and medical care of her husband. Additionally, she may require financial assistance as she navigates the difficult path that lies in front of her. Any support you can offer would be greatly appreciated.

In Memory of Josh Gyer

Josh will always be remembered for his infectious smile and his love of life. He was taken from us far too soon, but his legacy will live on through the memories he created with his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Josh.

