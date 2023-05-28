Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Mourns Loss of Kingsville’s Mark Durocher

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mark Durocher Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived and Celebrating a Cherished Legacy

Introduction

Mark Robert Durocher, born on June 24, 1963, in Michigan, passed away on January 11, 2014, at 50. He left behind a legacy that will be cherished forever by his family and friends. This article pays tribute to Mark Durocher’s remarkable journey and honors his enduring impact.

Mark Durocher’s Life and Legacy

Mark Durocher was survived by his mother, Dee Durocher, and his four children: Whitney, Mark-Paul, Danielle, and Joelle Durocher. His best friend and mother of his children was Lois Durocher. Mark was the proud owner and operator of Durocher Landscape in Waterford. Mark was known for his dedication and hard work as the owner and operator of Durocher Landscape in Waterford. All who knew him will remember his commitment to his craft and his love for his family. His memory lives on, and he will be greatly missed.

Mark Durocher’s Passing

Mark Robert Durocher, a resident of Clarkston, passed away on January 11, 2014, at 50. His untimely death brought profound sadness to his family and friends. His two brothers, John (Liana) Durocher and Greg (Tammy) Durocher, and his two grandchildren, Heather and Hunter, further felt the loss. Mark's passing was preceded by the deaths of his father, John Durocher, and his brother, Paul Durocher.

The Family’s Grief

The family of Mark Robert Durocher is devastated as they mourn the loss of their beloved father, son, and brother. Mark’s passing on January 11, 2014, has left a void that cannot be filled. His mother, Dee Durocher, is heartbroken by the loss of her son, while his four children, Whitney, Mark-Paul, Danielle, and Joelle Durocher, are left grappling with the profound grief of losing their father. The news has also profoundly impacted Mark’s best friend and the mother of his children, Lois Durocher, who shared countless memories with him.

In this challenging time, Mark’s two brothers, John (Liana) Durocher and Greg (Tammy) Durocher, have united to support each other and their family. The loss is felt by all, including Mark’s two grandchildren, Heather and Hunter, who will grow up without their grandfather. The family finds solace in the memories they shared with Mark and takes comfort in the love and support they receive from friends and well-wishers. As they navigate this challenging period, they hold on to their cherished moments with Mark and strive to honor his memory.

Conclusion

Mark Durocher’s life was well-lived, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. He was a dedicated family man and a hardworking entrepreneur. His passing was a significant loss to his family and friends, but his memory lives on. The family finds strength in the love and support they receive and holds on to the fond memories they shared with Mark. We pay tribute to Mark Durocher’s remarkable journey and honor his enduring impact. Rest in peace, Mark Durocher.

