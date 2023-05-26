Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Mourns Loss of Madolin Morley from Bountiful, UT

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Madolin Morley: A Tragic Loss for Family and Friends

The news of Madolin Morley’s passing has left a community in mourning. The Viewmont High School student was enjoying the end of her sophomore year with friends when a tragic accident occurred. According to family members, Madolin was in a hammock when an ornamental pole or rock wall collapsed on her.

Madolin was known for her compassion and kindness, always placing others before herself. She was a talented musician and loved playing the piano to express her beauty through music. Her smile was contagious, and her qualities and abilities were exceptional for someone so young.

Madolin’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her. Her family has shared an obituary online, and many have sent their tributes and condolences to the family. As per the details mentioned in Madolin Morley’s obituary, the student returned to her heavenly parents on May 23, 2023, following an unexpected occurrence.

Weston Jay Morley and Melissa Sanford Morley welcomed Madolin into the world on September 19, 2006, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent 16 years of her childhood with a loving family in tranquil West Bountiful, surrounded by horse meadows.

Her family and friends are mourning her loss and have invited people to pay their respects by visiting the Church of Jesus Christ on May 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in West Bountiful, Utah. The same website will host the funeral services on May 31 at 11:00. Before the services, visitors are welcome from 9:30 to 10:30. The Bountiful Cemetery will host the graveside services.

The tragedy that took Madolin’s life was caused by a rock pillar supporting a hammock falling on top of her. There was no foul play involved, according to West Bountiful police. The incident occurred at a home near 800 West (Onion Street) and Heritage Point Lane at around 1:30 p.m. A group of young people were hanging out in a yard having a pool party when the pillar collapsed, causing major injuries to Madolin.

Madolin’s death is a reminder of how precious life is and how quickly it can be taken away. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but they will carry on her legacy of kindness and compassion. People may send their thoughts and prayers or donate in Madolin’s honor to the Primary Children’s Hospital.

In conclusion, Madolin Morley’s passing is a tragic loss for her family and friends. She was a kind and compassionate young woman who brought joy to those around her. Her legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew her. Let us remember her life and cherish the time we have with our loved ones.

