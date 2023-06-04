Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Mourns Loss of Wayne May: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wayne May Obituary And Death Cause

Wayne Everett May was born on a farm near Harris, MO, in Sullivan County, to Everett Clifton May and Bernice Evelyn Eaton. He spent his early years actively involved in farming, raising, and showing cattle alongside his family.

Wayne May, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Columbia. Despite his challenges, he found comfort in the compassionate care the nursing home staff provided, who became an extended family to him. While the exact cause of May’s death has not been publicly disclosed, it is evident that he had been in poor health and receiving medical attention before his passing.

Wayne May’s Life and Career

A family man through and through, Wayne worked tirelessly to provide for his loved ones. The family resided on a farm near Harris, where they raised their three children. Later on, they relocated to Green City, where Wayne managed a cattle ranch. In 1968, they settled in Kirksville, where Wayne took on various roles, including managing the feed mill for Burroughs and MFA.

He later joined KTVO, working as a part-time cameraman and displaying his versatility by taking on numerous tasks. After retiring from his long and fruitful career, Wayne joined Enterprise Rental Car Company, where he drove cars for their customers.

Throughout his entire life, Wayne remained a steadfast conservative, holding firm to his beliefs and values. He found solace in the beauty of cattle farming and happily shared his expertise with his children and grandchildren, guiding them in raising, grooming, and showing cattle. Wayne was passionate about sports, spending countless hours listening to football and baseball games on the radio or glued to the television screen. He also deeply appreciated country music, which added melody to his days.

Wayne May Family Mourns The Loss

The May family is deeply saddened by the loss of Wayne May. Wayne’s wife, Freda, along with their three children, Dawn Antonel, Rodney May and his wife Debbie, and Susan Lambert, are grieving the loss of a beloved husband, father, and family member. The grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Ashley Long, and Sydney Lambert, and the great-grandchildren, Colt Long, Addison Smith, Chase Long, and Evalyn Smith, also mourn the loss of their cherished grandfather and great-grandfather.

During this challenging time, the May family appreciates the support and condolences from friends, relatives, and the community. The family has requested privacy and understanding during this challenging loss period. They are taking time to honour Wayne’s memory and support one another.

Conclusion

Our team extends heartfelt condolences and prayers to the May family during this difficult loss. We stand with the May family providing support and understanding as they navigate their grief.

Wayne May cause of death Wayne May funeral arrangements Wayne May obituary tribute Wayne May family statement Wayne May legacy and remembrance

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Wayne May Obituary And Death Cause: Family Mourns The Loss/