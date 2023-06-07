Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Mourns: Was it Suicide?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Discover the Tragic Loss of Dr. Steve Groff

Dr. Steve Groff, a prominent figure in medicine and entrepreneurship, passed away on June 4, leaving a legacy of innovation and advocacy. As a skilled surgeon and co-founder of OSS Health Orthopedic Hospital in York, Pennsylvania, Groff demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of others through his medical expertise.

A Life-Altering Accident Led to the Establishment of Wyndridge Farm

Following a life-altering cycling accident in 2011, Groff, alongside his family, established Wyndridge Farm—an establishment encompassing a restaurant, craft brewery, and event space—in Dallastown. A dynamic and forward-thinking individual, Groff recognized the potential of the hemp industry after its legalization in Pennsylvania.

Groff’s Contributions to the Hemp Industry

In 2019, he spearheaded the movement by securing 2,000 acres for fiber hemp cultivation in the state and endeavoring to bolster processing capacity by acquiring the HempTrain postharvest decortication and separation technology. Dr. Steve Groff’s untimely demise is a profound loss, but his contributions to medicine, entrepreneurship, and the hemp industry will be remembered as a testament to his pioneering spirit and commitment to progress.

Steve Groff’s Tragic Death Revealed to be Suicide

The York County coroner’s office has determined that the death of Dr. Steve Groff, a renowned surgeon and entrepreneur, was a suicide. This tragic news has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues devastated by the sudden loss.

A Heartfelt Message from the Groff Family

In a heartfelt message shared on the Wyndridge Farm Facebook page, the Groff family expressed their deep sorrow and described Steve Groff as a beloved husband, father, brother, entrepreneur, friend, and doctor. They asked for privacy during this difficult time and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love, understanding, and prayers they have received.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness and Support

The family’s message also highlighted the importance of addressing mental health issues and the prevalence of suicide in all communities. They encouraged individuals who are struggling or know someone to seek help by contacting PA 211 – Get Connected, Get Help or calling 988.

Steve Groff Obituary: Family Mourns The Loss

Dr. Steven Groff, beloved husband of Julie and devoted father to Taylor S. Groff, Hannah E. Groff, and Mackenzie A. Groff, tragically passed away. He is also survived by his parents, Kenneth and Shirley, and cherished grandchildren, Garber and Opal Groff. Dr. Groff will be remembered by his brother, Brian S. Groff, and sister, Lori L. Bennett, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Private Funeral and Gathering to Celebrate Steve’s Life

Funeral services will be held privately for the family on June 10, 2023, at Aldersgate Church in York. Following the service, a gathering will occur at Aldersgate Church from 12:30–2:00 pm to celebrate Steve’s life. The family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to Suicide Prevention of York or visit www.spyork.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service in York.

Final Thoughts

In light of this tragedy, it is crucial to address mental health and seek help if needed. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact PA 211 – Get Connected, Get Help, or call 988. Dr. Steven Groff’s passing leaves his family and community mourning the loss of a remarkable individual whose memory will be cherished forever.

