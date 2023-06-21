Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Mourns William Tompkins’ Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

William Tompkins Obituary, Death Cause

It has been determined that William Tompkins has passed away. We express our heartfelt sympathies. The Tompkins family has lost another member; may the 92 years he spent on earth be blessed by God. Please say a prayer with me for the members of William Franklin Tompkins Sr.’s family. They are now located in the city of Colorado Springs, which is located in the state of Colorado. When asked what they would like to call their new baby sibling, his three older brothers all responded unanimously with “Bill.”

Early Life and Memories

Bill found out he had type I diabetes when he was eight years old and obtained the diagnosis. Bill has many happy childhood memories as well as early adulthood recollections connected to the time he spent at Woman Lake in Minnesota with his family. These memories span both Bill’s childhood and his early years as an adult. Only his wife, Cathie Stutsman, and one of his daughters, Grace (Matthew) Parlette of Phoeni, remain to carry on the heritage of remembering and honoring Bill’s memory.

Surviving Family Members

Cathie Stutsman and Grace (Matthew) Parlette of Phoeni both live in Phoeni. In addition, he is survived by his brothers Richard (Cynthia), Ronald (Coleen), and Donald (Jill) Tompkins of Mason City, Iowa, 10 nephews, 2 nieces, and his previous spouses Brenda (Bauer) Wheat and Patricia (Kayser) Tompkins, who were married on August 6, 1977 and August 5, 1990, respectively. Richard, Ronald, and Donald Tompkins still reside in Mason City, Iowa. Bill’s stepson Adam Jones, his parents Fran and Dick Tompkins, his niece Sara Jayne Tompkins, his nephew Richard Norton Tompkins III, and his great great nephew Rhett Jay Dreyer all went away prior to Bill’s passing.

In Conclusion

William Tompkins lived a long and fulfilling life, filled with memories and loved ones. His passing has been felt by many, but his legacy will live on through those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, William Tompkins.

