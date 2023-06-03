Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family of Bournemouth beach tragedy victim mourn ‘hole in our hearts’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

‘She was an absolute force of nature,’ grieving family of 12-year-old says

It’s never easy to lose a child, but when that child has been such a bright light in the lives of those around them, the loss can be even more devastating. That’s the case for the family of 12-year-old Maria, who passed away suddenly last week. Her family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss, but they wanted to share a few words about the girl they loved so much.

A Force of Nature

Maria was a force of nature. From the moment she was born, she was full of energy and spirit. She was always curious, always exploring, always eager to learn more about the world around her. As she grew older, that energy only intensified. She was involved in everything at school, from sports to drama to student government. She had a passion for life that was infectious, and everyone who knew her was drawn to her energy and enthusiasm.

A Kind Heart

But it wasn’t just Maria’s energy that made her so special. She had a heart of gold, too. She was always there for her friends, offering a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen. She was quick to forgive and slow to judge, and she had a way of making everyone feel welcome and accepted. Her kindness was one of her greatest gifts, and it’s something that will be sorely missed.

A Bright Future

Despite her young age, Maria had big dreams for her future. She wanted to be a doctor, so she could help people who were sick or hurting. She was already taking advanced courses in science and math, and she was working hard to achieve her goals. Her family was so proud of her, and they knew she had a bright future ahead of her.

A Tragic Loss

But now, that future has been cut short. Maria passed away suddenly last week, and her family is still reeling from the shock. They’re heartbroken that they won’t get to see her grow up and accomplish all the things she was meant to do. They’re devastated that they won’t get to hear her infectious laughter or see her bright smile anymore.

A Message of Hope

Despite their grief, Maria’s family wanted to share a message of hope with others who may be going through similar struggles. They want people to know that even in the darkest moments, there is still hope. They’re finding comfort in the memories of Maria, in the knowledge that she touched so many lives in her short time on this earth. And they’re holding onto the belief that they will see her again someday.

A Legacy of Love

Finally, Maria’s family wants to honor her legacy by continuing to spread love and kindness in the world. They know that’s what Maria would have wanted, and they want to carry on her spirit in everything they do. They hope that others will be inspired by Maria’s life to do the same, to be a force of nature in their own way, and to spread love wherever they go.

A Life Well-Lived

Although Maria’s life was far too short, it was also well-lived. She made a difference in the world, and she left a lasting impact on those around her. Her family will always remember her as a bright light in their lives, and they’ll carry her memory with them always. Rest in peace, Maria.

