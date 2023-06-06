Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family of Gufi Paintal mourn during last rites

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in the iconic TV series Mahabharat, passed away on June 5 at the age of 79 due to age-related health issues. His last rites were held in the evening at a crematorium in Andheri, and were attended by his close friends and family members. The rituals were performed by his brother, actor Kanwarjit Paintal, and his son Harry Paintal.

Gufi Paintal’s death has left the entertainment industry in shock and mourning. His nephew Hiten Paintal confirmed the news of his passing away in a statement to PTI, saying, “Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Gufi was a well-known actor with a career spanning over four decades. He made his acting debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar and went on to act in several TV shows and films. He appeared in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn, and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among others. However, he will always be remembered for his iconic portrayal of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

Gufi’s contribution to the entertainment industry has been immense, and his passing away has left a void that cannot be filled. His colleagues and friends from the industry have expressed their condolences on social media. Actor Nitesh Bhardwaj, who played the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, expressed his grief and shared his fond memories of Gufi. He said, “I lost a very humble friend and a colleague. A loving, appreciative, simple man who was a part of my life journey. May his soul attain sadgati (eternal peace).”

Gufi Paintal’s last rites were attended by several industry people who came to pay their last respects. Kanwarjit Paintal, who was in tears, carried his late brother’s mortal remains. Hiten Paintal was also seen getting emotional. Gufi reportedly received a state salute in his honour.

Gufi Paintal’s death is a reminder that life is fragile and unpredictable. It is important to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones and make the most of them. Gufi’s contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through his work. May his soul rest in peace.

