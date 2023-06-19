Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family of man killed by LAPD Taser sues for $100M

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Family of Man Who Died After Being Hit by Taser Sues LAPD for Civil Rights Violations

The family of Keenan Anderson, one of three men who died in confrontations with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) during the first three days of the year, has filed a lawsuit against the city. Anderson died after being hit by a Taser multiple times during a struggle with LAPD officers in January.

The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations, assault and battery, false imprisonment, and negligence and seeks unspecified damages, although attorneys said they would ask for damages of $100 million. The family had earlier filed a required damages claim against the city seeking $50 million, but it was rejected.

An autopsy report stated Anderson died as a result of “effects of cardiomyopathy and cocaine use” and that his death was “determined hours after restraint and conducted energy device use.”

However, the family’s attorneys argue that “it matters not whether there was cocaine in his system because the actions of the officers were wrong.”

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD officers, issued a statement earlier saying Anderson escalated the confrontation with his behavior, which included running away from officers into traffic.

“Minor auto accidents are usually handled with an exchange of information between the drivers and a call to one’s insurance carrier,” according to the LAPPL. “On the other hand, when an individual who is high on cocaine is in an accident, tries to open the car door of an innocent driver, and then flees the scene by running into traffic, police officers must act.”

Anderson’s death prompted a series of protests, demands for the ouster of LAPD Chief Michel Moore, and calls for changes in the way the agency responds to traffic crashes.

Anderson was a cousin of Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The LAPD is reviewing its Taser policy as Chief Moore acknowledges concerns in the Keenan Anderson case. The lawsuit will add to the pressure on the department to improve its policies and training to ensure that incidents like this do not happen again.

The use of Tasers by police officers has long been a controversial issue, with critics arguing that they are often used inappropriately and too frequently. The death of Keenan Anderson is a tragic reminder of the need for police departments to re-examine their use of Tasers and other forms of force to ensure that they are being used appropriately and in accordance with the law.

The family’s lawsuit is an important step towards holding the LAPD accountable for its actions and sending a message that excessive force will not be tolerated. It is also a reminder that Black lives matter and that systemic change is needed to address the racial disparities that continue to plague our criminal justice system.

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

Source Link :Keenan Anderson death: Family of man who died after LAPD Taser incident files $100 million wrongful death lawsuit/