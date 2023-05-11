Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family of patient vandalizes nursing home after death due to medical negligence

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As a user of the websites, content, and community services offered through www.anandabazar.com, it is important to understand the terms and conditions of use set out by ABP Pvt Ltd. These Terms of Use govern your access to the site, mobile apps, and all other products and services offered by ABP Pvt Ltd.

By accessing the site and mobile apps, you agree to these terms and conditions. ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to add, change, or update these terms of use at any time without notice. It is your responsibility to check these terms periodically to remain in compliance with them.

You represent and warrant that you are bound by these terms of use and any amendments made to them. You further represent that you are over 18 years old and competent to enter into a valid contract under the laws of India. If you are under 18 years old, you must use this site under the guidance and supervision of your parent or guardian.

These terms of use are governed by the laws of India, and the meaning of words used in connection with the use of the site shall be interpreted by the Information Technology Act, 2000, and any of its Amendment Acts.

ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to suspend, cancel or discontinue any or all channels, products or services at any time without notice. The company may also make modifications and alterations to any content, products, or services contained on the site without prior notice. Any changes will be posted on the site for your reference and convenience.

ABP Pvt Ltd reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees from users in respect of any product, service, or any other aspect of this site. Such fees may be without prior intimation at the sole discretion of ABP Pvt Ltd.

Copyright and trademarks are important aspects of these terms of use. Unless otherwise stated, all material presented on the site, including text, audio, video, or graphical images, trademarks, and logos appearing on this site are the property of ABP Pvt Ltd. You agree not to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP Pvt Ltd. You must not remove, conceal, or obliterate any copyright or other proprietary notice or any credit-line or date-line on other mark or source identifier included on the Site/Service.

ABP Pvt Ltd grants you permission to access and make personal use of the site. However, you may not download, modify, alter, change, amend, vary, transform, revise, translate, copy, publish, distribute, or otherwise disseminate any content on ABP Pvt Ltd’s Site/Service. You may print or download extracts from these pages for your personal, non-commercial use only. You must not retain any copies of these pages saved to disk or to any other storage medium except for the purposes of using the same for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal use.

ABP Pvt Ltd forbids you from attempting to resell or put to commercial use any part of the site. You may not create a database in electronic or structured manual form by regularly or systematically downloading and storing all or any part of the pages from this site.

For certain services such as email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. To register for these services, you have to open an account by completing the registration process. You also will choose a password and a user name. Each registration is for a single individual user only.

To access these services, you will be asked to enter your individual user name and password, as chosen by you during your registration. ABP Pvt Ltd does not permit any other person sharing your account and password, any part of the site being cached in proxy servers and accessed by individuals who have not registered with www.anandabazar.com as users of the site, or access through a single account and password being made available to multiple users on a network.

If ABP Pvt Ltd reasonably believes that an account and password is being used/misused in any manner, the company shall reserve the right to cancel access rights immediately without notice and block access to all users from that IP address.

As a user of the services, you will not use the services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any services, other accounts, computer systems, or to any of the services, through hacking, password mining, or any other means.

In conclusion, as a user of the websites, content, and community services offered through www.anandabazar.com, it is important to understand these terms of use set out by ABP Pvt Ltd. By accessing the site and mobile apps, you agree to these terms and conditions. Any violation of these terms may result in termination of your account and legal action.

News Source : নিজস্ব সংবাদদাতা

Source Link :patient death | Family of patient vandalized a nursing home who died due to negligence of docttors/