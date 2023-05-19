Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Seeks Answers After Mother’s Death at Lincolnshire Nursing Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An Illinois man is calling for accountability and pointing to negligence after his mother’s passing in a Lincolnshire nursing home earlier this month. Barbara Demar, 89, had lived at the Warren Barr facility for about five years before her family decided to move her to a different nursing home following the staffing shortage that was reported on May 1st. Her son, David Blair, managed to move her out of the facility the same day he witnessed a chaotic scene of patients walking around with no staff in sight. According to the Lincolnshire Police Department and letters shared from family members with WGN, the property was in transition back to its former owner Arnie Goldberg under the Wealshire, LLC, effective May 1.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced their investigation into the matter on May 2 and also brought in state employees to help with the shortage for one day. The police received reports of severe staffing concerns at the facility located at 150 Jamestown Lane, and IDPH says they were told no nursing or clinical staff were on duty that day. Families impacted told WGN their loved ones went hours without medication and the much-needed attention they needed. Blair said that his mother was pretty much bedridden, and she needed medication to be administered to her and oxygen, so she needed care, which was provided before the staffing shortage.

Blair states that up to this point, he still communicates with other families impacted through a group chat and says they are all wanting the same thing, accountability for the hours long scene that left their loved one without staff. “This isn’t about money, this isn’t about any of that,” Blair stated. “This is about right and wrong and caring for another human being. That’s what this is about, especially for all these other families.”

Usually, somebody that is in an elderly state like that, their surroundings, the stability they have in their current situation means everything to them. Blair says that his mother’s surroundings meant everything to her, and most of the patients there. The day of the shortage, families impacted went hours without medication and the much-needed attention they needed. IDPH says their investigation is ongoing, and they are continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of the residents.

Blair’s mother passed away due to the lack of care at the Warren Barr facility. He points to negligence as the cause of her wrongful death, and he wants accountability. He witnessed a chaotic scene of patients walking around with no staff in sight, and his mother needed medication and oxygen that was provided before the staffing shortage. The families impacted by this situation are all wanting the same thing, accountability for the hours long scene that left their loved one without staff. This is about right and wrong and caring for another human being, and the families impacted want to ensure that this never happens again.

1. Nursing home negligence

2. Elder abuse in nursing homes

3. Wrongful death lawsuits

4. Legal recourse for nursing home neglect

5. Seeking justice for a loved one in a nursing home

News Source : Christine Flores,Peter Curi

Source Link :Family seeks answers after mother dies at Lincolnshire nursing facility/