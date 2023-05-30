Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family Shocked by Tragic Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Irwin Vienna Rose Obituary: Tragic passing of a beloved toddler, community mourns the loss. Support the family through their difficult time.

Vienna Rose Irwin, the beloved daughter of Claire and Clayton Irwin, tragically passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

This young toddler’s life ended in Coburg, Ontario, after she wandered away from daycare and fell into an open well.

Frantic Search for Vienna Rose Irwin

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded when Vienna’s parents arrived at the Watch Me Grow Day Care, only to discover their precious daughter was missing.

A frantic search ensued, with local Police and authorities combing the nearby woods and ditches in a desperate attempt to locate the little girl.

Sadly, the search ended in sorrow when Vienna’s lifeless body was found in a nearby well merely an hour after the investigation began.

First responders valiantly performed CPR and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but it was useless. Vienna Rose Irwin’s untimely passing has shaken her family and community, mourning the loss of a precious and innocent life.

Irwin Vienna Rose Obituary: Family Mourns the Loss

She was the cherished granddaughter of Debbie and Bill Irwin and Shari Russell (late Magnus Einarsson).

Vienna was the adored niece of Amber (Brock Stephenson), Blake (Mikayla Allison), and Lauren (Travis Collins) and a loving cousin to Keaton, Wyatt, and Logan Stephenson.

May little Irwin Vienna Rose’s departed soul rest in heaven.

She held a special place as the goddaughter of Alisha Carr. Vienna was also a great-granddaughter to Pat Russell and the late Bud (Charles) and Marilyn Bailey.

She was the great-niece of Greg Bailey (Lisa) and Jennifer Bailey. Vienna’s passing leaves a void that her many cousins and extended family will deeply feel.

Visitation will be held at Allison Funeral Home in Port Hope on Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31.

A funeral service to mourn Vienna’s loss will occur at St. John’s Anglican Church in Port Hope on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Her grieving family will forever cherish the memory of Vienna Rose Irwin.

Irwin Vienna Rose Death Cause

The tragic death of two-year-old Vienna Rose Irwin in Coburg, Ontario, occurred after she wandered away from daycare and fell into an open well, as reported by her family.

Vienna’s parents arrived at the Watch Me Grow Day Care to find their daughter missing, initiating a frantic search.

Local Police and first responders joined the efforts, scouring the surrounding areas for any sign of the young girl.

Sadly, the search ended in heartbreak when Vienna’s lifeless body was discovered in a nearby well approximately one hour into the investigation.

First responders immediately performed CPR and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but Vienna was pronounced dead despite their efforts.

The devastating cause of her death was the accident of falling into the open well. This unfortunate incident has left her family and the community grief-stricken, mourning the loss of a precious young life.

Irwin Vienna Rose GoFundMe

A GoFundMe Campaign has been established for Claire and Clayton Irwin, the grieving parents of Vienna Rose Irwin.

Ericka Stapleton, who organized the fundraiser, described Vienna’s passing as a heartbreaking nightmare.

The small community and the Irwin family have been deeply affected by this tragic and sudden loss. The GoFundMe has already raised over $115,000 to support the family during these difficult times and cover Vienna’s funeral expenses.

The parents have chosen not to comment on the incident presently. The Campaign serves as a way for the community to come together and alleviate the Irwin family’s financial burden.

Contributions and messages of support are greatly appreciated. Details regarding Vienna’s visitation and funeral arrangements will be shared when available.

The Irwin family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they have received.

