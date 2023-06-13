Dead – Death – Obituary News : Family to hold protest at Amal Jyoti College after Shraddha’s suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shraddha’s Suicide: Family to Hold Protest Dharna Against Amal Jyoti College

The family of Shraddha, who committed suicide at Kanjirapally Amal Jyoti College, will hold a protest dharna in front of the college today. Many people from Shraddha’s hometown in Tripunithura will participate in the dharna.

The Tragic Incident

Shraddha, a first-year student at Amal Jyoti College, was found hanging in her hostel room on October 1, 2021. The college authorities immediately informed the police and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Shraddha’s family, who live in Tripunithura, were informed about the incident and they rushed to the college. However, they were not allowed to see Shraddha’s body and were instead asked to go back to their hometown.

The Family’s Allegations

The family of Shraddha has alleged that the college authorities and the police are trying to cover up the incident. They have accused the police of being with the management and not conducting a proper investigation into the matter.

The family has also alleged that Shraddha was being harassed by the college authorities and her seniors. They claim that the college was pressuring Shraddha to withdraw her complaint against a senior who had sexually harassed her.

The Protest Dharna

The family of Shraddha has decided to hold a protest dharna in front of the college to demand justice for their daughter. They have also demanded that the police conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take action against those responsible for Shraddha’s death.

Many people from Shraddha’s hometown in Tripunithura will participate in the dharna to show their support for the family. The family has also requested the media to cover the protest and bring attention to the issue.

The Need for Justice

Shraddha’s death is a tragic reminder of the rampant harassment and abuse faced by students in colleges and universities across the country. It is important that such incidents are not brushed under the carpet and that justice is served.

The college authorities and the police must conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. They must also take steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

The family of Shraddha deserves justice and closure. The society must stand with them and demand that the authorities take action against those responsible for Shraddha’s death.

Conclusion

Shraddha’s suicide is a tragic incident that has shaken the nation. The family’s decision to hold a protest dharna is a brave and necessary step towards seeking justice for their daughter. It is important that the authorities listen to their demands and take action against those responsible for Shraddha’s death.

As a society, we must stand with the family of Shraddha and demand that justice is served. The fight against harassment and abuse in educational institutions must continue until every student feels safe and secure.

Amal Jyoti College Suicide Shraddha Suicide Case Family Protests at Amal Jyoti College Suicide Prevention in Colleges Mental Health Awareness in Educational Institutions

News Source : Benita

Source Link :Shraddha committed suicide at Amal Jyoti College; The family will hold a protest dharna in front of the college today/