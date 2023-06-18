Dead – Death – Obituary News : Famous Author & Actress Dies at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carol Higgins Clark, Best-Selling Author and Actress, Dies at 66

On June 12, 2021, Carol Higgins Clark passed away at the age of 66 in New York due to appendix cancer. She was a best-selling author and actress known for her Regan Reilly series and her appearances in television series and made-for-TV movies.

A Collaborative Career

Carol Higgins Clark was the daughter of renowned author Mary Higgins Clark, who passed away in 2020. The mother-daughter duo collaborated on four novels together.

Acting Career

Carol Higgins Clark’s acting career began in 1975 when she starred in “Who Killed Amy Lang” on Good Morning America. She also played a lead role in the film “A Cry In The Night,” which was based on a novel written by her mother. In addition, she starred in Wendy Wasserstein’s play “Uncommon Women.”

The Regan Reilly Series

Carol Higgins Clark’s most notable work was the Regan Reilly series, an 18-novel collection featuring private investigator Regan Reilly. Some of the novels were even adapted into television movies, and Clark appeared in each one. Her first novel was published in 1992, and she was nominated for the Agatha Award and the Anthony Award for “Best First Novel.”

A Multi-Faceted Career

Aside from her writing and acting careers, Carol Higgins Clark was also a voice actress and audio book narrator. She was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2016, and her mother introduced her at the ceremony.

A Legacy Survived By Her Family

Carol Higgins Clark is survived by her siblings Marilyn, Warren, and David Clark, as well as her nieces and nephews. Her wake was held on Monday at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, and her funeral mass was held on Tuesday at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer on Lexington Avenue. She was buried at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, Queens.

Final Thoughts

Carol Higgins Clark was a talented and accomplished author and actress who left a lasting impact on the literary and entertainment industries. Her contributions to the Regan Reilly series and her collaborations with her mother will continue to be celebrated and remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

Best-selling author Actress Celebrity news Obituary Legacy

News Source : Bruce Haring

Source Link :Best-Selling Author And Actress Was 66 – Deadline/