Dead – Death – Obituary News : Famous Photographer Dies at 58

Mick Hutson, a well-known Celebrity Photographer, has passed away suddenly at the age of 58. The cause of his death was losing his battle with mental health. Hutson was a brilliant photographer and a lovely human being who was known for his unique photography skills and rocking photos.

Hutson was born in Newcastle and moved to Aberdeen after his father landed a position in the oil and gas sector. He followed in his father’s footsteps but never forgot his passion for live music. He frequently headed to rock venues for a quick pint around 8 a.m. After working on the rigs, he quit to pursue his passion for photography, earning a master’s degree while occasionally snapping shots of the bands of his friends.

For 25 years, Hutson worked tirelessly, taking some of the most recognizable and iconic photos in history. His favorite subjects included the late great Rik Mayall as well as such disparate figures as Marylin Manson and Christopher Lee. Hutson worked for Getty Images and posted his pictures on his Instagram page named thehutsongallery and on Twitter page named MickHutsonPhoto.

Hutson’s images really stood out, and his shots didn’t require much Photoshopping because they already had a vibrant natural quality that is uncommon in rock photography. He resembled a crazy fashion photographer who led a rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle in several ways. He was known as the best rock photographer during the 1990s and 2000s.

Tributes flooded social media after the news of his sudden demise broke out. Jeremy Saffer tweeted, “RIP Mick Hutson. An absolute legend in music photography and such a supportive and excellent dude. What a massive loss. Forever grateful for his kindness and of course his incredible work which will live on forever. RIP Mick.” Alexa De Strange posted, “Woke up to the horrible news of my beautiful friend and talented photographer passing away. Sending love to his family. You really did set the world on fire.” Katie Parsons Creates posted, “RIP Mick Hutson. A pleasure to have traveled the world with you with a smile upon your face. xxx.”

Hutson’s sudden demise has shocked everyone who knew him. He was an incredible artist, and the world and his closest friends and family will miss him. Hutson’s legacy will live on through his incredible work, which will continue to inspire future generations of photographers.

In conclusion, the world has lost a talented artist and an incredible human being. Mick Hutson’s unique photography skills and rocking photos will always be remembered. His sudden demise has shocked everyone who knew him, and tributes have flooded social media. Hutson’s work will continue to inspire future generations of photographers.

