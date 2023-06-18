Dead – Death – Obituary News : Famous Singer Aaron Carter Dies in Accidental Drowning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Aaron Carter Obituary: Remembering the Life and Legacy of the Singer

Accidental Drowning in the Bathtub

The world was shocked to hear the news of Aaron Carter’s death as a result of an accidental drowning in the bathtub. The coroner’s report confirmed the cause of death, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

A Career That Began at Seven

Aaron Carter began his career in the entertainment industry at the young age of seven, following in the footsteps of his older brother Nick who was a member of the Backstreet Boys. In 1997, at just nine years old, Aaron released his first album, simply titled Carter, which sold over one million copies worldwide.

From Music to Television

After the success of his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) (2000), which sold three million copies in the United States, Aaron began making cameo appearances on Nickelodeon and touring with the Backstreet Boys. He went on to release two more albums, Oh Aaron and Another Earthquake!, both of which were certified platinum by the RIAA.

The Life of Aaron Charles Carter

Aaron Charles Carter was born on December 7th, 1987, and his parents were required by law to put fifteen percent of his earnings from his entertainment career into a Coogan Account. In 2018, Aaron released his fifth studio album, which had the same title as his first album, Carter, on his newly launched record label, Rakkaus Records.

A Legacy Remembered

Although Aaron Carter’s life was tragically cut short, his legacy as a child prodigy and successful musician will live on. He inspired countless fans with his music and performances, and his impact on the entertainment industry will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Aaron Carter.

