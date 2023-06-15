Dead – Death – Obituary News : Famous Song’s Drummer Dies at 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News for Fans of Urge Overkill: Drummer John Rowan Dies at Age 57

The music world is mourning the loss of John Rowan, better known by his stage name Blackie Onassis, the drummer for the rock band Urge Overkill. Rowan passed away at the age of 57, although no cause of death has been announced.

A Band That Made Its Mark on the Music Scene

Urge Overkill was formed in Chicago in the mid-1980s, and quickly gained a reputation as a band that was unafraid to take risks and push boundaries. They released numerous albums over the years, including “The Supersonic Storybook,” which featured Rowan on drums, and which helped to cement the band’s place in the annals of rock history.

But it was the band’s contribution to the soundtrack of the 1994 movie “Pulp Fiction” that really put them on the map. The film featured Urge Overkill’s version of Neil Diamond’s “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” which famously accompanied Uma Thurman’s character as she danced before overdosing. The song became an instant classic, and helped to propel Urge Overkill into the mainstream.

The Man Behind the Drums

John Rowan was a vital part of Urge Overkill’s success, both as a drummer and as a member of the band. He joined the group in 1991, just in time for their third album, “The Supersonic Storybook,” and quickly made his mark. Rowan’s style was unique, blending elements of rock, jazz, and funk to create a sound that was all his own.

In a 1992 interview with Spin, Rowan described Urge Overkill as a band that was “here to resurrect the era of the swinger—the late ’60s, the playboy life when America was a fun place. The golden era of Vegas, Neil Diamond, moonlight dancing, and [Church of Satan] founder Anton LaVey!” It was this irreverent, devil-may-care attitude that endeared Urge Overkill to their legions of fans.

Unfortunately, Rowan’s time with the band was cut short. He left Urge Overkill in 1996, shortly after the release of their album “Exit the Dragon,” and after he was arrested for heroin possession. The charges were later dropped, but Rowan had already lost touch with his bandmates by that point. Despite this, his contributions to Urge Overkill’s legacy will always be remembered.

A Sad Loss for the Music World

The news of John Rowan’s passing has come as a shock to many fans of Urge Overkill, as well as to music lovers in general. Rowan was a talented drummer and a vital part of one of rock’s most innovative and daring bands. While his time with Urge Overkill may have been relatively brief, his impact on the music world will be felt for years to come.

Rest in peace, Blackie Onassis. You will be missed.

Musician Percussionist Band member Musical talent Legacy in music

News Source : Jenn Gidman

Source Link :Drummer on Famous Pulp Fiction Song Dead at 57/