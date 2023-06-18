Dead – Death – Obituary News : Famous Telugu Choreographer Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic News: Renowned Telugu Choreographer Passes Away

Rakesh Master, a senior and well-known choreographer in Tollywood, passed away in the late hours. He experienced a heart arrest and was receiving treatment when he died.

Illness and Hospitalization

According to reports, Rakesh Master had been ill ever since he returned from a filming in Vishakapatnam a week ago. He was brought to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after experiencing bloody diarrhea on the morning of the unfortunate day. He was taken in at 1:00 PM. At this age, he was diabetic and wasn’t receiving the right care.

Cause of Death

According to the information, he experienced multi-organ failure due to severe metabolic acidosis and passed away while receiving treatment.

Personal Life and Mental Health

The followers and viewers who watched all of his most recent YouTube videos and interviews gained insight into his health and personal life situation and felt sorry for him due to the status of his mental health.

Career of Choreographer Rakesh Master

Rakesh Master began working in the entertainment business as a dancer and choreographer for the dance-based reality programme “Aata” on the Zed Telugu channel. The dance competition show was a hugely popular programme that inspired a lot of young people to pursue careers in the industry. After his critically lauded run on the Aata programme, he went on to choreograph for the lead cast of around 1500 films. Due to his initial support, he had a number of choreography helpers who are now established in the field.

The Legacy of Rakesh Master

With his passing, the Telugu film industry has lost a veteran choreographer who was admired for his work. He was known for his unique style and creative approach to dance. His contributions to the industry will always be remembered, and his loss will be felt by those who knew and worked with him.

Final Thoughts

The death of Rakesh Master is a tragic loss for the Telugu film industry. He was a talented choreographer and a beloved figure in the industry. His contributions to the art will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through those he inspired and the work he created. May his soul rest in peace.

