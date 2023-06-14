Dead – Death – Obituary News : Farewell to a Literary Giant in America

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

America’s Literary Giant Cormac McCarthy Passes Away at 89

On Tuesday, America lost one of its literary giants as Cormac McCarthy passed away at the age of 89. McCarthy was the author of several acclaimed novels, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Road,” “Blood Meridian,” and “All the Pretty Horses.” His publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced that McCarthy died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Early Life and Career

Cormac McCarthy grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and was often compared to William Faulkner for his Old Testament style and rural settings. However, after moving to the Southwest in the 1970s, McCarthy’s novels’ settings shifted to the region, and his prose became more austere. He was often compared to Ernest Hemingway for this change in style.

Literary Accolades

McCarthy’s work earned him several literary accolades, including comparisons to some of the most celebrated American novelists of his time. In recent years, he was seen as a candidate for the Nobel Prize for Literature, with critic Harold Bloom calling him one of the four great American novelists of his time. Bloom ranked McCarthy alongside Philip Roth, Don DeLillo, and Thomas Pynchon.

Adaptations of His Work

Two of McCarthy’s novels, “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road,” were adapted into films and received critical acclaim. “No Country for Old Men” was turned into an Oscar-winning film by the Coen Brothers in 2007. McCarthy’s first new releases since 2006’s “The Road,” linked novels “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris,” were published last year.

Legacy and Tributes

Cormac McCarthy was relatively unknown before the age of 60 when “All the Pretty Horses” became his first best-seller. He rarely gave interviews, though he appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2007. McCarthy believed that interviews were not good for his head and that he should instead focus on writing. Stephen King paid tribute to McCarthy, calling him “maybe the greatest American novelist of my time.” King tweeted, “He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing.”

Cormac McCarthy’s contributions to American literature are immeasurable, and his unique style and storytelling will be remembered for generations to come.

Literary icons in America Writers who shaped American literature Literary contributions of American authors American literary greats Remembering influential American writers

News Source : Rob Quinn

Source Link :America Has Lost a Literary Giant/