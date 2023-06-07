Dead – Death – Obituary News : Farewell to Cork great Teddy McCarthy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary GAA Figure Teddy McCarthy Passes Away at the Age of 57

The GAA community is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved figures, Teddy McCarthy, who passed away at the age of 57. McCarthy, a Cork native, made history by being the only player in GAA history to win both the Liam McCarthy (hurling) and the Sam Maguire (football) in the same year. In 1990, he won both All-Ireland titles, hitting 0-03 in the 90 hurling final against Galway before going on to play half-forward against Meath in the football two weeks later.

McCarthy’s career spanned ten years with the Cork senior hurlers and saw him win two All-Ireland medals, three Munster medals, and one National Hurling League medal. On the football side, he joined the Cork senior football team in 1985, winning two All-Ireland medals, six Munster medals, and one All-Star between then and 1996. McCarthy played his club hurling with Sarsfields and his club football with Glanmire during his career.

After his playing days had ended, McCarthy became the Sarsfields manager and led Bandon to the 2011 county IHC title. He had spells with Éire Óg and Kilworth before spending a season as Laois senior hurling manager.

The news of McCarthy’s passing has rocked the GAA community, with tributes pouring in from all over. Glanmire GAA, McCarthy’s club, offered their condolences on social media, saying, “The saddest news has rocked our club and community in the last hour, the passing of the much-loved, Teddy McCarthy. We extend our deepest condolences to Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall, daughter Sinead, and family and friends. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Sarsfields hurling club also added their tribute, saying, “Very, very sad day for the club as our vice-chairman and legend Teddy McCarthy has passed away.”

Other famous Cork figures have offered their respects to the sad news. Former Munster player Ronan O’Gara said, “Rest In Peace Teddy McCarthy. Inspired all Cork young fellas no matter what sport you played. Thoughts with his family and friends.”

A book of condolences will be open at Cork City Hall from 11.30 am on Thursday morning.

McCarthy’s legacy will continue to inspire young athletes all over Ireland. He was a true legend of the game, a pioneer who broke down barriers, and a role model for generations to come. The GAA community will miss him dearly, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Teddy McCarthy, and thank you for all that you have done for the game.

News Source : The Irish Post

Source Link :Tributes pour in for Cork legend Teddy McCarthy who passed away this week/