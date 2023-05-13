Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fargo’s City Engineer Mark Bittner Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Longtime Fargo City Engineer Mark Bittner Passes Away at 72

Fargo, ND – On Friday afternoon, Fargo City Engineer Mark Bittner passed away at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney on WDAY Radio Now.

Key Role in Flood Response Efforts

Bittner served in the city’s engineering office for almost 43 years and played a vital role in directing the city’s flood response efforts in 1997 and 2009. His contributions to the city’s infrastructure and flood mitigation efforts have been invaluable.

Fond Memories of Bittner

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney expressed his condolences and spoke highly of Bittner’s contributions to the city. “He was wonderful,” Mahoney said.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements for Bittner are pending. WDAY Radio Now will continue to follow this developing story.

A Loss for Fargo

The passing of Mark Bittner is a significant loss for the city of Fargo. His dedication and expertise in engineering and flood mitigation have helped the city withstand some of the worst floods in history.

Final Thoughts

The legacy of Mark Bittner will live on in the city of Fargo. His contributions to the city’s infrastructure and flood mitigation efforts will continue to benefit the community for years to come.

Fargo City Engineering Department Engineering projects in Fargo City infrastructure in Fargo City planning in Fargo Legacy of Mark Bittner in Fargo

News Source : AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Source Link :Longtime Fargo City Engineer Mark Bittner has died/