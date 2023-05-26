Dead – Death – Obituary News : Farmer dies in field from bull attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Farmer Crushed by Bull Calves

A 76-year-old farmer, Alan Vague, from St Issey, Cornwall, was crushed to death by bull calves after attempting to move them from one field to another. His wife, Margaret, discovered him fatally injured in the gateway of the field, and an air ambulance flew to the scene, but Alan died on his Lower Tredore farm in June 2022. An inquest at Cornwall Coroner’s Court in Truro heard that a post-mortem examination concluded that Alan had died from a chest injury.

Margaret Vague said they owned the 158-acre farm where they had 19 pedigree cattle, 74 bullocks, 30 cows, and 140 sheep. She said her husband was “never happier than when he was busy on the farm” and described his death as “tragic and untimely.” After a late lunch, Alan had gone to the top field to “turn out the bulls” to move them to fresh pasture. Margaret became worried when he did not return for his dinner, and there was no answer on his mobile phone. She searched for him and went to the top field, with the cattle walking away as she approached. She tragically found her husband lying on the ground with one boot on and one boot off.

Health and Safety Executive inspector Simon Jones investigated the death. He said Alan had been leading five bull calves, aged between eight and 10 months, to fresh pasture in another field. The Vagues ran “an excellent farm with very high standards of cattle handling and animal welfare.” Mr. Jones said the Hereford pedigree bull calves weighed between 350 and 450 kilograms.

Mr. Jones said the Hereford breed has a docile temperament and is less troublesome to handle. He said Alan was an experienced livestock farmer and was crushed by one or more of the bull calves. The cattle would have been excited about going to the fresh pasture, and the pinch point would be the gate going into the field.

Det Con Mark Jenkin, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said there were no suspicious circumstances, and he was unaware of any injuries to the animals. Senior Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox said the bull calves were “large beasts,” and one had been hand-reared and was potentially more boisterous than the others. The inquest jury recorded an accidental death conclusion.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of working with large animals, especially when they are excited or agitated. Farmers need to be aware of the risks and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety. It is also essential to have a first aid kit and a mobile phone on hand in case of an emergency.

Livestock handling is a hazardous activity, and farmers need to be trained in safe handling techniques. They should also ensure that their equipment is in good condition and appropriate for the animals they are handling. Farmers need to be aware of the animals’ behavior and take steps to prevent accidents from occurring.

In conclusion, this tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in farming and the importance of taking safety seriously. Farmers need to be proactive in assessing the risks and implementing appropriate measures to protect themselves and their workers. They should also seek guidance from experts in livestock handling to ensure that they are using safe and effective techniques.

Bull attacks on farmers Agricultural risks and safety Handling and management of livestock Fatal farm accidents Animal behavior and aggression in farming

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Farmer crushed to death in field by his own rampaging bull who gored him/