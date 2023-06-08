Dead – Death – Obituary News : Farrokh Mehta’s 6-decade-long theatre career ends

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Theatre Actor-Director Farrokh Mehta Dies at 91

On Thursday morning, the theatre community mourned the loss of veteran actor-director Farrokh Mehta, who passed away in his sleep at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Vijaya Mehta, a noted Marathi film and theatre director-actor, his daughter Anahita Uberoi, and Vijaya’s sons from her first marriage, Ravi and Deven Khote.

Anahita described her father as a positive and forward-thinking person with an amazing sense of humor. She shared that they were supposed to give a virtual talk on ‘English Theatre in Mumbai’ next weekend, and she will do it for him.

Mehta had a career spanning over six decades and acted in more than 30 English plays, including iconic Tughlaq by Girish Karnad, Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story, Partap Sharma’s A Touch of Brightness, and Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. He also directed seven plays for the Theatre Group Bombay (TGB), which included members like Pearl and Alyque Padamsee and Gerson da Cunha, among others. Mehta also acted in Gujarati plays and a few Hindi films.

Raell Padamsee, daughter of Pearl and Alyque, remembered Mehta as someone who was “extremely fun-loving.” She cited Death of a Salesman as her favorite play, which was also Mehta’s favorite. Thespo, a youth theatre group based in Mumbai, bestowed Mehta with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Director Quasar Padamsee, founder of Thespo, said that Mehta was always the character actor and that he would let his co-actors shine.

Sabira Merchant, who acted with Mehta in three plays, described him as a very gentle human being and a caring and giving co-actor. Dolly Thakore, another co-actor, shared how Mehta and Vijaya were the first ones to accept and embrace Alyque and her relationship when they had decided to be together.

Mehta was a good friend to many actors from his generation, including Alyque, Pearl, Dolly, Sabira, Dalip Tahil, and Kabir Bedi, among others. He was also a favorite of the next generation, and the Padamsee family referred to him as “magsy.” Quasar Padamsee shared that Mehta’s kind nature was his most talked-about quality. He was always the favorite person in every room and could make anyone feel good, regardless of their veteran or newbie status.

Mehta’s legacy extends beyond his contribution to the field of theatre. He was a kind and caring human being who made everyone feel welcome and included. The theatre community will miss him dearly, but his memory will live on through his work and the impact he had on those who knew him.

Farrokh Mehta’s theatre legacy Indian theatre industry mourns Farrokh Mehta’s passing Remembering Farrokh Mehta’s contributions to theatre Farrokh Mehta’s iconic plays and performances Farewell to Farrokh Mehta, a theatre legend

News Source : Heena Khandelwal

Source Link :Theatre legend Farrokh Mehta dies, curtain falls over 6-decade-long career/