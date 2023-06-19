Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fashion Designer Thierry Roger Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thierry Roger: A Talented Fashion Designer

Thierry Roger, a renowned fashion designer based in Chicago, passed away at the age of 60 due to complications from colon cancer. Known for his exceptional talent and unique blend of classic and modern designs, Roger was considered one of the best designers in the city.

Early Life and Career

Born as Thierry Andre Roger in Switzerland, he grew up in Germany and France, residing in various cities including Paris, Nice, and Cannes. Initially, Roger had an interest in culinary arts and nursing, but his passion for fashion led him to enroll in a fashion school in Tours, France. After completing his studies, he worked for the prestigious women’s clothing firm Guy Laroche.

Career in Chicago

In 1990, Roger made the decision to move from Europe to Chicago, where he embarked on his career as a couture designer. He quickly gained recognition for his custom silk scarves and pillows, which he sold to boutiques on the North Shore. Roger also introduced a line of custom silk shirts featuring intricate embroidered pearls and metals.

One of Roger’s notable designs was his collection of hand-dyed silk scarves, available in over 40 colors. These scarves were sold at Eva Pazola’s River North shop, along with other locations. Roger collaborated with Pazola, creating beautiful hand-painted silk scarves that complemented her collections.

Driven by his passion for fashion, Roger established his own brand, Thierry Roger Couturier. He expanded his repertoire to include a wide range of custom women’s apparel. In 2003, Roger opened a boutique in Roscoe Village under the name Collection Privee, which showcased his handbags, jewelry, and custom fashions.

Later in his career, Roger transitioned to creating custom designs from his home studio. He gained a reputation for his exquisite custom couture, catering to women across the city. His designs were characterized by a fusion of classic French styles with a modern twist.

Legacy and Impact

“Thierry was an incredibly talented designer. He had a keen eye for detail and was always pushing the boundaries of fashion,” shared Ellie Thompson, a longtime collaborator and Chicago jewelry designer. “He was a master at creating patterns and excelled in all aspects of sewing.”

Throughout his career, Roger showcased his collections in numerous fashion shows, leaving a lasting impression with his exceptional designs. His work was highly regarded and admired by both industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts.

Thierry Roger’s legacy as a visionary fashion designer will continue to inspire and influence the world of fashion. His unique ability to blend classic and contemporary elements has left an indelible mark on the industry. Despite his untimely passing, his contributions to the fashion world will be remembered and cherished by all who appreciated his artistry and creativity.

