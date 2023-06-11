Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fashion show tragedy: Model killed, one injured by falling lighting truss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident at Fashion Show Leaves One Dead and One Injured

On Sunday, tragedy struck at a fashion show being held at Film City in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, when a lighting truss collapsed and fell on a model, killing her instantly. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida. Another person, Bobby Raj from Agra, was injured in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm during the fashion show, which was being held at a studio in Film City. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but police are questioning the organisers of the show and those responsible for installing the lighting truss.

The news of the tragic incident sent shockwaves across the fashion industry and beyond. Many took to social media to express their condolences and to demand greater safety measures at such events. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of models and workers in the fashion industry, who often work in hazardous conditions without adequate protection.

While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the incident highlights the need for greater safety measures and regulations in the fashion industry. Models, designers, and other workers in the industry should not have to risk their lives in order to pursue their passion or earn a living. It is the responsibility of organisers, designers, and others in the industry to ensure that their events are safe and secure for everyone involved.

In recent years, there have been several incidents of accidents and deaths at fashion shows and other events in the industry. In 2016, a model died after collapsing on the runway during a fashion show in Brazil. In 2017, a stage collapsed during a music festival in Barcelona, killing one person and injuring several others. These incidents highlight the need for greater safety measures and precautions at such events.

It is important for the fashion industry to take a serious look at its practices and to implement measures to ensure the safety of all those involved in its events. This includes the use of proper equipment, regular safety inspections, and adequate training and education for workers in the industry.

In addition, there needs to be greater oversight and regulation of the industry by government authorities. This can include the implementation of safety standards and guidelines, as well as penalties for those who fail to comply with them. The government can also work with industry representatives to develop best practices and guidelines for safety and security at fashion events.

The tragic incident at the fashion show in Noida is a reminder that safety must be a top priority in the fashion industry. It is the responsibility of all those involved in the industry to ensure that their events are safe and secure for everyone. We must learn from this incident and take steps to prevent such tragedies from happening again in the future.

News Source : Edited by India TV News Desk

Source Link :Noida: Model dead, one injured after lighting truss fell on them during fashion show at Film City studio/