Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fashion Show Tragedy: Noida Model Dies, Friend Critical

Tragedy Strikes: Young Model Dies in Noida’s Film City Area

On Sunday, tragedy struck the fashion community in Noida as a young model lost her life during a fashion show event. Vanshika Choprani, a 24-year-old promising model, got trapped under a lighting truss and died at the scene. Bobby Raj, a young man standing near her, also sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Kailash Hospital. The incident took place at a private studio in Noida’s Film City area, where a fashion show was being hosted.

Vanshika Choprani: The Promising Young Model

Vanshika Choprani was a resident of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida, and a rising star in the modeling industry. Her untimely death has left the fashion community in shock and mourning. The incident has also raised questions about the safety and security measures in place during fashion events.

Bobby Raj: The Injured Youth

Bobby Raj, who hails from Gwalior Road, Agra, was also present at the event and received serious injuries during the incident. He was rushed to Kailash Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet known, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police Investigation Underway

The local authorities arrived at the scene soon after the incident and apprehended four individuals for further inquiry and potential legal action. The police are actively pursuing their investigation, questioning the event’s organizers and the lighting trust provider. The circumstances surrounding the tragic event are being thoroughly examined, and further details are expected to emerge in due course.

Fashion Community Mourns Loss

The tragic incident has left the fashion community in shock and mourning. Many industry professionals have expressed their condolences to Vanshika’s family and friends. The incident has also highlighted the need for better safety measures and protocols during fashion events.

Conclusion

The untimely death of Vanshika Choprani during a fashion show event in Noida has left a deep impact on the fashion community. The incident has raised questions about the safety and security measures in place during such events. It is imperative that the authorities take appropriate action to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. Our condolences go out to Vanshika’s family and friends during this difficult time.

