Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fast X: Jakob’s Death Confirmed?

Jakob Toretto: From Villain to Fun Uncle in Fast X

The Fast & Furious franchise has introduced a lot of memorable characters throughout its run, and one of them is Jakob Toretto. In the ninth installment, we learned that Dom and Mia have a long-lost brother named Jakob, who was once an antagonist in the film. However, in Fast X, we see a different side of him as he becomes the fun uncle to Dom’s son, Little Brian.

In the beginning, Jakob was exiled by Dom after the latter thought that he had something to do with their father’s death. But towards the end of F9, Jakob turns a new leaf and helps Dom and his crew defeat Cipher. It’s a testament to the franchise’s ability to humanize its characters and give them depth beyond just being good or bad.

Fast X picks up where F9 left off, with Jakob tasked with protecting Little Brian after Dante threatens to harm everyone Dom loves. And while he was once an antagonist, he now becomes a beloved member of the Toretto family, especially to Little B.

Unfortunately, in Fast X, Jakob appears to have died as he chooses to sacrifice himself. Throughout the film, he is with Little B as he is tasked to keep Dom’s son safe. Dante and his men find them in Portugal, and Jakob and Little B run away in Jakob’s cannon car, with Dante’s men in pursuit.

Dom and Aimes, the new head of the Agency, arrive in an airplane where Dom once again drops from a plane with his car. He manages to take Little B from Jakob’s cannon car, but the way to Dante is blocked by his men.

Thus, Jakob chooses to clear the way for Dom by sacrificing himself. He intentionally crashes into the vehicles of Dante’s men, and we see an explosion from the cars.

While it may seem impossible for Jakob to have survived the explosion, since this is the Fast & Furious franchise, we can probably expect Jakob to still be alive. After all, Han Lue shares a similar experience. We all thought Han was dead because it was impossible for him to have survived the crash in Tokyo Drift. And yet we see him alive in F9.

So, it’s safe not to conclude that Jakob died in Fast X. The movie definitely ended on a cliffhanger, and there are many unanswered questions, like what really happened to Mr. Nobody and how Gisele is still alive. So, we could expect Jakob’s fate to be one of the things that will be addressed in the Fast X sequel.

In conclusion, Jakob Toretto is one of the returning characters in Fast X, and he has come a long way from being an antagonist to becoming the fun uncle to Little Brian. While it appears that he may have died in the movie, we can never be too sure in the Fast & Furious franchise. After all, anything is possible in this high-octane world of fast cars and daring stunts.

