Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident: 3 Burnt to Death in Bono Manso

Three Persons Burnt to Death in Techiman North District Accident

On Friday, May 19, 2023, tragedy struck in the Bono Manso community in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region. A fatal accident claimed the lives of three individuals, who were burnt to death in the incident.

The Accident

The accident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on the aforementioned Friday. The details of the accident are not yet clear, but reports indicate that a vehicle was involved in the incident. The vehicle caught fire and three individuals who were inside the car were unable to escape before they were engulfed in flames.

The incident has left the entire community in shock and mourning. The identities of the individuals who lost their lives have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

The Aftermath

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident, but unfortunately, they were unable to save the lives of the individuals involved. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire, and the remains of the victims were taken to the morgue for further investigations.

The incident has prompted an investigation into the cause of the accident. The police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Eyewitnesses are being interviewed, and the vehicle is being examined to determine if there were any mechanical faults that may have contributed to the accident.

The Techiman North District Chief Executive, Hon. Peter Mensah, has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He has assured them that the authorities are doing everything possible to determine the cause of the accident and bring those responsible to justice, if necessary.

The Need for Road Safety

This tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. Accidents like this can be prevented if drivers and passengers take the necessary precautions when on the road. It is the responsibility of all road users to ensure that they are obeying traffic laws and regulations, and that they are driving or riding in a safe and responsible manner.

The government and authorities responsible for road safety should also take this incident as a warning to increase their efforts to improve road safety. This can be done through measures such as increasing road safety education, improving road infrastructure, and enforcing traffic laws more rigorously.

Conclusion

The tragic incident that occurred in Bono Manso is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the need for road safety. We must all take responsibility for our actions when on the road, and do everything we can to prevent accidents like this from happening again. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the victims in this difficult time.

